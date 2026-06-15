A marsupial has been hopping around Montreal's South Shore for days and no one can catch it

Experts aren't sure whether it's a kangaroo or a wallaby — or where it came from.

Small marsupial in a field.

The large animal protection agency Galahad SPCA says a marsupial, as shown in this handout photo, has been on the loose on Montreal's South Shore for days.

Galahad | Handout
Writer

An animal protection agency says a small marsupial has been on the loose on Montreal's South Shore for days.

Galahad SPCA says it's unclear whether the animal is a small kangaroo or a wallaby.

Videos taken by residents showing the animal hopping around a field in Boucherville made the rounds on social media on Friday.

@anikka1234

un kangourou à boucherville😍 - nous n'avons pas toucher/déranger le kangourou -la faune a déjà été avisé #KangourouBoucherville #Boucherville

Galahad director Chamie Angie Cadorette says her organization received a call on Wednesday from a concerned citizen who had noticed the animal during a trip to a horse stable in the area.

Cadorette says she learned through government agencies that the stable did not have the necessary permits for an exotic animal, adding that the marsupial likely escaped from the facility.

She says Galahad doesn't have authorization from the provincial government to rescue the animal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

montreal news
Montreal News News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Quebec has a dreamy crystal mine and you can pick handfuls of sparkling gems

Add this unique activity to your summer bucket list ASAP. 💎

Montreal's second airport is now open and half the metro area can reach it faster than YUL

The airport's terminal has nine boarding gates and a 900-seat waiting lounge.

6 class actions that could put money back in your pocket if you live in Quebec

One could pay out up to $5,000.

8 incredible Montreal Italian restaurants where you can feast like you're in Rome

No plane ticket required.

'Boyfriend duties': Justin Trudeau explained why he chose USA over Canada at the World Cup

"You know who I'm rooting for."

Maxi vs. Super C: Which grocery store is actually cheaper for Montrealers this summer

Are you overpaying for BBQ essentials?

Montreal has a European beer spa and you can soak in beer baths while you sip

It's a boozy way to get pampered.

The 7 types of people you'll definitely date if you live in Montreal, according to a local

Mayyybe taken from personal experience?