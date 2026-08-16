You can road trip from Montreal to a mini Blue Lagoon with Icelandic-blue waters
No expensive plane ticket required. 🚗
Can't make it to Iceland to see the Blue Lagoon? You don't need to take seeing a turquoise lagoon off your travel bucket list just yet.
Just a road trip from Montreal, you can find the next best thing — a majestic rocky gem with crystal-clear blue waters that'll easily make you forget you're still in Canada.
In Ontario, you can visit a dreamy swimming spot with turquoise water that looks more like it belongs somewhere in Europe.
Located on the shores of the Georgian Bay, the Grotto is a magical swimming area with stunning blue water, dramatic caves and towering limestone cliffs.
The Grotto is part of Bruce Peninsula National Park in Tobermory, Ontario. Officially known as the Grotto and Indian Head Cove, this popular swimming spot draws thousands of visitors every year for its scenic views and hiking trails.
The park is a road trip away from Montreal, though it is a long one. From the city, it's about an eight-and-a-half-hour drive to Tobermory, or about a day of travel.
The trek is absolutely worth it, though — at the park, you can expect to see the towering cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment, gorgeous vistas, and the incredibly blue waters of Georgian Bay.
While the whole area is stunning, the main attraction here has to be the Grotto, a cave with a natural pool of clear blue water known as a geological marvel.
The cave is a sight itself, carved from ancient limestone and filled with the crystal clear waters of the bay.
Destination Canada notes that the Grotto is a great place to "make your own 'Blue Lagoon' scene," with its rocky cliffs and hidden swimming hole vibes.
You can walk along a ledge inside the cave or take a swim inside, if you're brave enough. If you do plan to swim, be aware that the water here can be quite chilly, even on a hot summer day.
The Grotto can be reached by a hike from Cyprus Lake. The hike to the Grotto and Indian Head Cove is about one hour round trip, with wetlands, ancient cedar trees, birds, and tons of wildlife along the way.
With hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, Bruce Peninsula National Park gets pretty busy. The park is busy from mid-June to mid-September, according to Parks Canada, as well as on weekends from May through October.
It's recommended that visitors plan and reserve their entry in advance, and be prepared to encounter traffic, long wait times and full parking lots.
For a quieter experience, you could also consider visiting in early spring or late fall.
Parking reservations are required from May 1 to October 31, and are available in four-hour slots. They can be made online or by phone.
Besides the Grotto, there are plenty of things to do in Tobermory and the Bruce Peninsula.
The area is renowned for its hiking trails, which include the famous Bruce Trail, the oldest and longest footpath in Canada.
There are also a number of other parks to explore, including the nearby Fathom Five National Marine Park, which offers a chance to explore the beautiful waters of the area.
Take a boat out to Flowerpot Island and see unique rock formations, caves and a light station for a day of adventure.
Don't forget to leave some time to wander through the charming harbour village of Tobermory. The village offers restaurants, cafes and plenty of cute small-town vibes.
Enjoy some fish and chips from the town's popular Fish & Chip Place, shop for souvenirs, gifts and more, or stop in at the local ice cream parlour for a sweet treat.
Tobermory Grotto
Price: $10 per adult (free admission with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've always dreamed of swimming in a European lagoon with turquoise waters, this Ontario park is home to the next best thing.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.