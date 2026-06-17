Montreal's runaway kangaroo has finally been captured — Here's what we know so far

The kangaroo is eating normally and resting up after four days on the lam.

Unconscious kangaroo being put into the back of a vehicle. Right: Escaped kangaroo in a field.

Galahad SPCA says the kangaroo is doing well after being captured on Tuesday.

@galahadspca | Instagram
Writer

A Quebec zoo says a red kangaroo is doing well after it was captured after several days on the lam on Montreal's South Shore.

The Granby Zoo says the animal is eating normally and resting up after four days of bouncing around the fields near Boucherville.

Quebec's Environment Department confirmed that the animal that was reported loose on Friday was finally captured on Tuesday.

The department says its initial investigation suggests the animal was being kept illegally in facilities that did not comply with Quebec regulations.

Animal protection group Galahad SPCA has said it believed the kangaroo escaped from a horse stable where it was being kept without the necessary permits.

@anikka1234

un kangourou à boucherville😍 - nous n'avons pas toucher/déranger le kangourou -la faune a déjà été avisé #KangourouBoucherville #Boucherville

The Granby Zoo says the kangaroo is recovering in a space away from the public eye while authorities figure out a long-term plan for it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

From Your Site Articles
montreal news
Montreal News News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Quebec labour laws explained: What employers CAN and CAN'T ask you to do at work

Know your rights!

Quebec just launched new French-language rules for English universities — Here's what to know

Under new rules, 60% of out-of-province students will have to be fluent in French by graduation.

Montreal's second airport is now open and half the metro area can reach it faster than YUL

The airport's terminal has nine boarding gates and a 900-seat waiting lounge.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were caught making out on a picnic blanket (VIDEO)

So much PDA.

These common things cost way more in Canada than almost anywhere else in the world

From airline flights to milk...

Canadian parents can get over $650 per child from CCB this week — and even more next month

June's payment is on its way.

A marsupial has been hopping around Montreal's South Shore for days and no one can catch it

Experts aren't sure whether it's a kangaroo or a wallaby — or where it came from.

'Boyfriend duties': Justin Trudeau explained why he chose USA over Canada at the World Cup

"You know who I'm rooting for."

Maxi vs. Super C: Which grocery store is actually cheaper for Montrealers this summer

Are you overpaying for BBQ essentials?

Montreal Airport just moved its pickup waiting area and it's already causing confusion

You might end up in the wrong section.