Some Quebec Essential Workers Who Test Positive Will Be Able To Keep Working
"In certain cases," Dubé said.
Amid skyrocketing numbers of cases and an increasing strain on the health network, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the government will begin allowing Quebec essential workers, including health care workers and employees from other essential fields, to continue working even if they test positive for COVID-19.
Dubé said the extraordinary measure would only be allowed "in certain cases" according to a "priority list and risk management" strategy. The government, he said, will release more details in the coming days.
The health minister further reminded the public this new measure is not only for health care workers, but "applies to all essential workers."
Dubé added that it was necessary to introduce the measure "if we want our society to continue to function in a secure manner."
"If we had the personnel that was necessary, we would not have to introduce this measure. But at this time, we have to take very concrete, practical measures."
On the day of the conference, December 28, Quebec reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases — the highest number reported in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.
Tuesday's data reported a total of 702 hospitalizations recorded, showing a net increase of 88. Of the 702 hospitalizations, 115 were in intensive care, a net increase of six.
Due to this immense rise in cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our province, Quebec will be expanding the list of individuals who can receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rapidly.
Third dose appointments are going to be administered according to a calendar with different age groups being eligible at different points in January.
