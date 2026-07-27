This Montreal bakery received nearly $5K in health inspection fines in the past year
The bakery has picked up four fines since October 2025, all tied to how it handles food.
A Montreal bakery on Boulevard Laurentien has been fined multiple times by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) over the past twelve months, adding up to more than $4,700 in penalties.
The location is La Reine Pâtissière, in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
According to MAPAQ's public database of food safety convictions, the bakery has picked up four fines since October 2025, all tied to how it handles perishable food.
- A violation dated October 30, 2025 led to a $1,500 fine, published October 16, 2025, for failing to keep the premises, equipment, and utensils used to prepare and store food clean.
- A violation dated September 17, 2025 led to a $1,000 fine, published March 2, 2026, for failing to keep a hot-sold perishable product at an internal temperature of at least 60°C until delivery.
- A violation dated May 7, 2025 led to a $1,000 fine, published May 26, 2026, for failing to cool a heat-sensitive perishable product promptly and keep it at or below 4°C.
- A second violation involving hot food not being kept at 60°C led to a $1,500 fine, published July 17, 2026, the most recent penalty on record and the largest of the four.
That last fine us for the exact same violation as the one published back in March, just months apart, which raises the question of whether the underlying issue was actually fixed the first time around.
MAPAQ's records also show a fifth fine at this same address and business name, a $500 penalty from a violation dated June 21, 2024, over improper product labelling. That one falls outside the past-year window and is registered to a different numbered company, 9370-6166 Québec Inc., suggesting a change in ownership or incorporation happened at some point between then and the more recent fines.
Even setting aside that older fine, the past year alone shows a bakery cited twice for the same hot-food temperature violation, plus two additional citations for separate cleanliness and cold-storage issues. None of MAPAQ's records for this location mention a permit suspension, which is a more serious step the ministry can take when it considers a business a "risque supérieur" to public health.
Whatever was going on behind the scenes, it doesn't seem to have worked out. La Reine Pâtissière is now listed on Google as permanently closed, with 93 reviews and an average rating of 3.6 stars.
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