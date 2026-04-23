These 6 Montreal Tim Hortons locations were hit with health inspection fines in the past year
One was fined over $4k.
Health inspection fines handed to Montreal restaurants tend to make headlines, but Quebec's food safety watchdog keeps tabs on fast food chains just as closely. Tim Hortons, one of the most popular coffee-and-fast-food chains in the country, is no exception.
According to records published by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ), six Montreal Tim Hortons locations have been ordered to pay fines over the past year, tied to a range of food safety and sanitation violations.
One note before diving in: the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place recently. In many cases, several months can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here are the Montreal Tim Hortons locations that have been fined, ranked by fine amount.
6125 Boulevard Monk — $4,200
This location received the largest fine on the list, ordered to pay $4,200 after inspectors found the premises were not free of contaminants, including insects, rodents, or their excrement.
The infraction was dated September 6, 2024, and the judgment was handed down October 17, 2025. It is worth noting that the operator running this location at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations.
7500 Boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou — $1,250
The Galeries d'Anjou location was fined $1,250 after inspectors determined that the premises, equipment, materials, and utensils used for food preparation, storage, transport, and service were not being kept clean.
The infraction was dated July 25, 2025, and the judgment was issued March 2, 2026.
1550 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest — $1,000
This downtown location was fined $1,000 after inspectors found that heat-sensitive perishable products were not being kept at or below 4°C until delivery to the customer.
The infraction was dated November 1, 2024, and the judgment was issued March 12, 2026.
3650 Rue de Salaberry — $1,000
The Salaberry location was also fined $1,000 for the same type of violation: heat-sensitive perishable products not being maintained at or below 4°C.
The infraction was dated August 27, 2025, and the judgment was issued September 29, 2025.
674 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest — $700
This location near McGill was fined $700 after inspectors found that the equipment and installations used for food preparation were not in proper working condition, properly maintained, or arranged in a way that prevented product contamination.
The infraction was dated June 5, 2025, and the judgment was issued April 20, 2026.
10725 Boulevard Henri-Bourassa Est — $500
The Henri-Bourassa Est location was fined $500 after inspectors found the premises and equipment used for food preparation, storage, and service were not being kept clean.
The infraction was dated June 4, 2024, and the judgment was issued September 25, 2025.
Is it still safe to visit these locations?
A fine from MAPAQ does not automatically mean a location is unsafe to visit today. When a food establishment remains open after receiving a violation, it means corrective actions have been taken and follow-up inspections have been carried out to confirm compliance. Temporary closures are only ordered when there is an immediate risk to public health.