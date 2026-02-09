This massive new go-karting centre near Montreal opens this week & Ivan Demidov will be there
Fans can take photos with the Habs rookie. 📸
If you've been craving a little adventure to shake off the mid-winter blues, you might want to head to Montreal's South Shore.
A huge new indoor entertainment complex called GoPlex is celebrating its grand opening this week, and it includes a treat for Habs fans. Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens will be there Wednesday night to meet guests as part of the launch.
Demidov's scheduled to arrive at the brand-new 50,000-square-foot facility in Brossard on Wednesday, February 11. Media gets face time starting at 7 p.m., and the fan meet-and-greet begins at 7:30 p.m.
"We're incredibly proud to welcome Ivan Demidov as an official ambassador forGoPlex," said Joseph Ciccarello, Co-Owner of GoPlex, in a press release. "Ivan represents excellence, dedication, and passion, values that align perfectly with what we've built at GoPlex. This partnership and our grand opening mark an exciting moment for our team and for families and fans across the South Shore."
The Russian rookie's appearance might make the opening feel extra timely, but the space itself is the real story.
GoPlex quietly opened its doors back in the fall, but Wednesday marks the official debut. The complex packs a ton of activities under one roof, including electric go-karting, laser tag, axe-throwing, interactive darts, racing simulators, arcade games, and high-end golf simulators. There's also an on-site resto-bar, so it's more of a place to hang out than somewhere you pop in and out of.
Go-karting is the main draw. The indoor track uses electric karts instead of gas-powered ones, so you don't deal with fumes and the whole experience is way quieter. Each race lasts eight minutes, and karts have different speed tiers that change based on how fast you're going. First-timers start with beginner settings, but as your lap times improve, you unlock faster modes.
Prices start at $33 plus tax for one race, with multi-race packages available if you want more time on the track. You need to be at least 4'8" tall, and you'll have to sign a waiver. They provide helmets, but you can bring your own as long as it meets safety standards.
The centre's golf simulators use camera-based tracking instead of floor sensors, so you can bring your own clubs and play courses from around the world. Add in the axe-throwing, darts, arcades, and race simulators, and there's plenty to keep people busy for a few hours.
Whether you're going to meet one of the game's most exciting young players or just want to try your luck on the track, GoPlex is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Montreal when traffic's light. You can book activities through the GoPlex website, and if you want a photo with Demidov, it's probably best to get there early.
GoPlex grand opening with Ivan Demidov
Price: Free entry
When: Wednesday, February 11, 7:30 p.m.
Address: 8505 Blvd. Taschereau, Brossard, QC