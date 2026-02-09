Montreal's getting hit with another heavy dose of snow and your commute could be rough
Up to 15 cm in less than 24 hours.
Montreal, brace yourself for another round of snow.
A weather system is rolling into southern Quebec Tuesday evening, bringing sustained snowfall that'll make for tricky driving conditions through Wednesday, according to a new MétéoMédia report.
The Montreal region and surrounding areas could see up to 15 cm of the white stuff between Tuesday and Wednesday. While that's not storm-level accumulation, it's enough to create headaches on the roads during peak travel times.
MétéoMédia warns that highways and major routes will likely be snow-covered and slippery starting Tuesday evening, with conditions persisting into Wednesday afternoon.
When the snow arrives
Snow should start falling Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday across Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Outaouais, and Montérégie. As per Environment Canada's forecast, local temperatures are expected to fluctuate between -7°C and -11°C during the snowiest period.
The timing means Tuesday's evening commute could get messy. Drivers should expect slower traffic and reduced visibility on major routes. As a result, Highways 15, 20, 40 and 50 are expected to see snow-covered conditions, along with Routes 117 and 105. MétéoMédia says the roads in the Laurentians, Outaouais and Suroît regions need particularly close monitoring between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.
Winter's steady rhythm
Believe it or not, Montreal has not yet had a "major storm" this winter. We've instead been getting hit regularly with smaller systems. MétéoMédia meteorologist Benoit Chartier calls it the "clipper torture." These weather systems bring modest snowfalls, but they're frequent and close together, which adds up quickly.
Montreal normally sees about 74 cm of snow by February 8. But this year, we're already at 92 cm, which is nearly 25% above average. So while we've avoided the kind of massive storm that shuts down schools and cancels flights, we're actually dealing with more snow than usual. It just keeps coming in steady doses.
Travel tips
If you're heading out Tuesday evening or Wednesday, give yourself extra time. Check road conditions before you leave through Quebec 511 or the Quebec 511 app.
Keep an emergency kit in your car with a snow brush, shovel, blankets, and snacks. Make sure your phone is charged in case you need to call for help.
The STM and exo transit systems may see delays during heavy snowfall, so check their websites or apps for real-time updates before your commute.
