This Montreal-based job needs no experience or degree and pays up to $127K a year

A high school diploma, or the equivalent, is enough to apply.

A NAV CANADA employee.

NAV CANADA is hiring across Quebec right now, and the role comes with fully paid training and a salary that tops out at $127,424 a year.

@navcanada.ca | Instagram
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With everything costing more these days, a better-paying job that doesn't require a university degree is a pretty appealing prospect. As it happens, NAV CANADA is hiring across Quebec right now, and the role comes with fully paid training and a salary that tops out at $127,424 a year.

The organization runs civil air navigation services across the country, and it's looking for Flight Service Specialists. No prior experience in the field is needed. A high school diploma, or the equivalent, is enough to apply, since all the training is provided and paid for.

During training, you earn an annual salary of $50,200. Depending on the position, the process generally runs anywhere from eight to 17 months and mixes classroom courses, simulations and hands-on training in the workplace.

Two ways in

The job splits into two streams, each with its own pay scale once you're certified.

Specialists in Airport Advisory Services help pilots before, during and after their flights, passing along essential information like weather conditions, runway status, airspace restrictions and other safety details tied to air operations. Once certified, they earn between $80,859 and $127,424 a year.

Those working at a Flight Information Centre provide pre-flight and in-flight support instead, handling things like weather briefings, flight planning and updates on airspace hazards, along with monitoring flights and coordinating alerts for aircraft in distress. For that stream, the certified salary runs from $96,157 to $122,619.

What you need to apply

To be eligible, you must:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Have a secondary school diploma or the equivalent
  • Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident
  • Be fluent in both French and English
  • Pass the various stages of the selection process
  • Meet the organization's medical and security requirements
  • Be willing to relocate to one of the province's locations if needed

Depending on operational needs, new hires could end up working at any of NAV CANADA's sites across Quebec, including Montreal, Gatineau, Mirabel, Mont-Joli, Sept-Îles, Val-d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda, Kuujjuaq or the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

The employer says it's after people who communicate well, stay calm under pressure, have a good memory and enjoy solving problems. The selection process is rigorous and competitive, with cognitive testing, a pre-screening interview and an assessment centre involving individual and group exercises. For this round, assessments for Montreal candidates are set for August 2026.

If you tend to make quick decisions while keeping an eye on the details, and the work sounds like your kind of thing, you have until July 15, 2026, to apply.

Flight Service Specialist
Salary: $80,859 to $127,424 a year ($50,200 during training)
Company: NAV CANADA
Apply here


This story was inspired by the article "NAV Canada embauche sans expérience dans les aéroports et ça paye jusqu’à 127 424 $/an" which was originally published on Narcity.


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