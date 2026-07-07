Canadians with Keurig machines have until tomorrow to claim up to $75 from this settlement
It applies to K-Cup pods too.
If your morning coffee routine involves a Keurig machine or the use of K-Cup pods, you may have a bit of money coming your way, as long as you file before tomorrow.
Canadians have until July 8, 2026, to claim a share of Keurig Canada's $1.85-million class action settlement. Once that date passes, the door closes for good, and you lose out on the money along with any future legal claim you might have had against the company over this issue.
What the settlement is about
The lawsuit accused Keurig Canada of misleading customers about how recyclable its single-serve pods and machines really were, pointing out that many municipal recycling programs across the country won't actually accept the pods. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved the national settlement on December 8, 2025. Keurig has denied any wrongdoing and the court made no ruling on the merits, but the company agreed to settle to avoid a longer court battle.
Who's eligible
You qualify if you bought Keurig K-Cup pods or a coffee machine in Canada between June 8, 2016, and December 8, 2025, in packaging that made claims about recyclability. In other words, if you've had a Keurig running at home over the past nine years, there's a good chance this applies to you. And even if you don't have a receipt, you can still submit a claim.
How much you can claim
The amount depends on your situation and whether you can provide proof of purchase. If you're someone who holds onto receipts, that habit could earn you a little more here.
For K-Cup pods:
- Up to $7 if you don't have a receipt
- Up to $50 with proof of purchase, at 50 cents for every 10 pods
For a Keurig machine:
- Up to $25 if you can show you bought both a machine and a box of pods purchased after it, both within the eligible period, regardless of how many machines you own
You can only submit one claim form in total, but you're able to claim across both categories on it, which is where the roughly $75 maximum comes from.
How to file before the deadline
The claim form is available on the official settlement website, and it needs to reach the claims administrator, Eqitas, before July 8, 2026. If you have questions about the process, you can reach them by email at kcup@eqitas.org or by phone at 1-866-413-9973.
Out of the $1.85-million fund, the court approved $634,845.17 in legal fees and disbursements, plus taxes, on top of administrative costs. Whatever remains is divided among everyone who files a valid claim. It's not a huge payout, but after years of buying overpriced pods, a little cash back is better than nothing.
More info is available at kcupsrecyclingsettlement.ca.
Another Quebec settlement worth knowing about
If you regularly buy almond, oat or coconut milk, there's a second class action you may want to look into. The Quebec Superior Court approved a $7.5-million settlement against Danone Canada over Silk and Great Value plant-based drinks that were recalled in July 2024 for listeria contamination. The outbreak was linked to three deaths, around 20 cases of serious illness and roughly 15 hospitalizations across the country.
You may be eligible if you bought or consumed one of the recalled products and experienced physical or psychological effects as a result. The payouts range from $400 for mild symptoms up to $300,000 in the case of a death, and the deadline to file is October 16, 2026.