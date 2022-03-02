Montreal North Shore Club Général Sherman Is Closing Forever & Throwing One Last Party
Here's what to expect.
It's official, folks: the legendary Général Sherman club on the North Shore will be closing its doors in April. After two years of changing restrictions for bars and restaurants, the legendary Blainville bar will be closing for good.
The good news is that they're going out with a bang. An event called "The Last Dance" will be hosted on the evening of April 2 for everyone who wants one more party at the Sherm. Owners Stephanie El-Bahar and Simon Corbo confirmed that they wanted to give the North Shore one more chance to enjoy the Général Sherman the way they did before the pandemic.
Partygoers can expect beats from ORRAMA, Simon Fitch, Lucas & Alex, Hugo Renzo, Tommy Kimpton, Jack Hamm, and Kidd The Tech. The dance party's light show will be set up by Creative Lab.
"Simon and I have an announcement for you about the Général Sherman. We released the event and we got a lot of questions," Général Sherman co-owner Stephanie El-Bahar is quoted by Narcity Québec as saying in an Instagram story on February 28. "Yes, it's officially Général Sherman's last party. We've been working on a new project for several months, we can't tell you more, but we still decided to offer one last evening inside the Sherman like before COVID."
"[We worked] with Creative Lab for an incredible light show, we boosted the sound system, Eternal Youth made us a really really solid DJ lineup. We will even give out small gifts," El-Bahar added.
Tickets for the event are already being sold for $15 to $25 on Facebook, Instagram, and eventbrite.
