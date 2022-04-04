Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Popular Montreal-Area Flea Market Finnegan's Is Closing Its Stalls For Good

COVID-19 strikes again.

Welp, COVID-19 strikes again. The pandemic has been an infamously difficult time for businesses that haven't been able to transition to online sales, including Finnegan's Market — Hudson's flea market and Montreal's antiquing destination for nearly 50 years.

It's no surprise that Finnegan's Market was affected by the pandemic. While online antiquing has its charm — and many of the market's vendors have their own websites — there's nothing like treasure hunting in person, which over the last two years has been intermittently impossible.

Now, just as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, the founders of Finnegan's Market have announced that they're closing up shop for good.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Finnegan's Market will not be reopening," the Aird family wrote on Facebook on March 31. "We did not take this family decision lightly and hope it will be received with understanding."

"We thank our loyal vendors, customers, employees, friends and neighbours for their steadfast support for almost fifty years."

Customers are posting messages of support and thanks in the Facebook post's comments section.

Finnegan's Market was opened in 1972 on the Aird family farm and was named after the family dog, Finnegan. (It was going to be a "flea" market, after all.) Since then, it's become a weekend staple in Hudson and a day-trip destination for generations of Montrealers.

The Airds also have a barn full of antiques, available year-round by appointment, although they told MTL Blog they haven't decided yet if they will keep the barn up and running.

