Montreal's about to get smacked with another heavy dose of freezing rain and ice

Should we just cancel spring this year?

Freezing rain in Montreal.

Freezing rain in Montreal.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Just when you thought winter was finally loosening its grip, Montreal is about to get another reminder of who's still in charge.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday morning, warning of freezing rain returning to the Montreal area — because apparently, we haven't had enough of that this season.

What's coming

The statement, issued at 8:17 a.m. on March 30, warns of freezing rain that could deposit a total of 5 to 10 millimetres of ice across various southern Quebec regions, such as Montreal, Lanaudière, Lachute and Montérégie. The icy conditions are expected in two waves: Tuesday morning and then again overnight Tuesday night.

The silver lining, if you can call it that, is that temperatures will be hovering close to the freezing point, which could limit the severity of the impacts. Still, Environment Canada is warning that roads and sidewalks could become icy, making travel difficult, and power outages are possible.

The full forecast

Today is actually a decent send-off before things go sideways. Expect a mix of sun and cloud giving way to cloudier skies this afternoon, with southwest winds gusting to 50 km/h and a high of 14°C. Tonight, periods of rain move in near midnight as winds shift to the northeast.

Tuesday is the messy one. Rain or freezing rain is expected to wind down near noon, with a high of only 2°C and northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h.

After that, Wednesday brings cloudy skies, a high of 7°C, and a nighttime low of -4°C. That should mark the last time temps dip below zero this week.

From Thursday onward, it's rain on repeat as the mercury climbs back up, hitting 15°C by Friday and staying in double digits through the weekend.

Stay safe out there

While spring is officially here (at least on paper), you may want to bring the winter boots back out on Tuesday. If you're heading out in the morning, give yourself extra time and watch your step on sidewalks and stairs.

From Your Site Articles
montreal weathermontreal newsenvironment canada
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Quebec's minimum wage is increasing in May and here's how much workers will make

About 258,900 workers across Quebec will see their pay go up.

This $70 train from Montreal takes you to a magical lakefront city with European charm

No car needed!

Ex-Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has a new job and we'll be seeing a lot more of her

She's moving into the entertainment industry.

New data shows English speakers in Quebec have a higher poverty rate than French speakers

There's a clear gap.

McGill just ranked ahead of every Canadian university in this global subject ranking

Is it Canada's top school?

Uber & Uber Eats users in Quebec could be owed money from a new class-action lawsuit

If you've been charged a cancellation fee for an Uber ride or Uber Eats order in Quebec since 2019, you're automatically included.

A single Quebec by-election could decide if Mark Carney's Liberals get a 'real' majority

Carney is poised to hit 172 seats, but here's why a Montreal-area by-election could still keep him from a "real" majority.