Montreal's Easter weekend weather forecast is out and it's kind of a bummer
Why can't we have nice things?
Easter weekend is just days away, and many Quebecers will get either Good Friday or Easter Monday (or both) off work. But if you were hoping to spend some time outdoors soaking up the spring, the forecast isn't exactly inspiring.
Here's what MétéoMédia's latest weather projections call for in Montreal from Thursday through the long weekend.
Thursday, April 2 starts on a mixed note, with a morning that brings a combination of sun and clouds and a high of -2°C — feeling closer to -8°C with the wind chill. Things take a turn in the afternoon, with light rain moving in and temperatures climbing to 4°C. Rain continues into the evening, with about 5mm expected, and overnight showers linger with another 1-3mm possible.
Good Friday brings more of the same to start, with light rain in the morning and a high of 6°C. The afternoon actually sees a significant jump to 19°C — though cloudy with showers — before cooling back down to 15°C in the evening under partly cloudy skies. Overnight looks relatively quiet at 3°C with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Saturday, April 4, opens with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning at 3°C, but rain returns for the afternoon and evening, with 2-5mm expected across both periods. Overnight rain continues with around 5mm more in the forecast.
Easter Sunday is the wettest day of the bunch. Rain is expected from morning through afternoon, with 80% probability of precipitation and around 5mm possible in both the morning and afternoon. It eases off into the evening with mainly cloudy skies, before a partly cloudy overnight brings temperatures down to 1°C — feeling like -4°C.
Monday, April 6, finally offers some relief. The day starts mainly sunny at 1°C, with the afternoon reaching 5°C under continued sunshine. A low chance of precipitation (10-20%) sticks around, but it looks like the nicest stretch of the whole long weekend. Overnight drops to -3°C, feeling like -6°C.