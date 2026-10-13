Montreal is under a heavy rain warning and the rest of the week doesn't look much better
Might be time to put the shorts away.
If you woke up to the sound of rain hammering your window this morning, you weren't dreaming. And unfortunately, it's not going anywhere anytime soon.
Environment Canada has issued a yellow rainfall warning for the Montreal area on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected from this morning until this evening. The weather warning also covers Vaudreuil and the Montérégie.
According to the federal weather agency, some areas could see between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain by the time it's all said and done.
Environment Canada says a nearly stationary warm front, linked to a low-pressure system sliding south of the border, is creating ideal conditions for bands of heavy rain to pass over the region. The agency warns that water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas, and that visibility could suddenly drop at times. So if you're driving today, give yourself some extra time and a little more space on the road.
The warning has a moderate impact level, and Environment Canada says its confidence in the forecast is high.
How much rain to expect
Montreal could get 30 to 40 mm of rain during the day on Tuesday, with northeast winds of 20 km/h gusting up to 40 km/h. The high will only reach 10°C.
The rain will keep coming tonight, with another 10 to 20 mm expected before it changes to drizzle around midnight. The overnight low is 7°C.
The rest of the week
Things should start to dry out a biton Wednesday, with periods of drizzle ending in the morning before it turns mainly cloudy. The high will hit 11°C.
Thursday looks like the pick of the week, with sunny skies and a high of 12°C. If you've got errands to run or a walk to fit in, that's probably your day.
Don't get too comfortable, though. Rain is back in the forecast on Friday, with a high of just 9°C and showers overnight as the temperature dips to zero. Meanwhile, Saturday's high is only expected to reach 4°C, with a 40% chance of showers, before dropping to -2°C overnight. That might be your first real sign that winter is on its way.
Thankfully, Sunday should bring sunshine back to the city with a high of 11°C. And Monday is looking even warmer, with a high of 15°C and a 30% chance of showers.
With below-zero temperatures already showing up in the forecast, it might also be a good time to start thinking about booking a winter tire appointment. In Quebec, they're mandatory starting December 1.
You can keep track of the latest alerts and forecasts on Environment Canada's website.