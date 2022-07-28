1 Person Is Dead & 3 Others Are Injured After Multiple Shootings In Montreal
An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are in critical condition.
Multiple shootings in Montreal Wednesday night and early Thursday morning have left one person dead and three others injured.
The victims include an 18-year-old and 20-year-old who are in the hospital in critical condition after sustaining what Montreal police spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin said were "several" gunshot wounds. Officials "fear for their lives."
Authorities found the pair after responding to an 11 p.m. 911 call about gunshots near the intersection of avenue Ash and rue Dick-Irvin in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood of the Sud-Ouest borough.
Allaire-Morin said that preliminary information suggests a single suspect opened fire following an altercation. The suspect then fled.
As of 4:30 a.m., police had not made any arrests, but investigators did find shell casings on the ground and a gunshot impact on a building. Forensic experts and a K-9 unit were also called to the scene.
The second shooting incident, according to the spokesperson, appears to have involved a drive-by targeting a business near the intersection of avenue Dollard and rue de Saguenay in the borough of LaSalle.
No one was injured. Police found a gunshot impact on the building and Allaire-Morin said a vehicle was seen leaving the area, but no arrests have been made. Investigators and a K-9 unit were set to comb the scene Thursday morning.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after the third shooting incident, near the intersection of promenade Ronald and chemin Avon in Montréal-Ouest at around 2 a.m.
Allaire-Morin said the victims were driving west on Ronald when they were shot. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening upper-body injury. A third passenger of their vehicle fled on foot, according to the SPVM.
Police say they located "potential" suspects "not far" from the scene. The individuals were taken into custody and are set to speak with investigators.
Investigators were also at the scene of the crime Thursday morning.