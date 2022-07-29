A Second Teenager Has Died After A Montreal West Shooting This Week
An investigation is ongoing.
Montreal police are investigating a shooting that took place in Montreal West early in the morning of Thursday, July 28. Authorities confirmed the death of one victim at the scene. Later that day, police announced the death of a second victim.
The victims were travelling west in a vehicle on promenade Ronald near the intersection with chemin Avon when they were hit with gunfire at around 2 a.m.
The first victim was the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle.
The second, a 17-year-old, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to the hospital in a critical state before later dying.
Police say a third passenger fled the shooting on foot.
The two deaths are Montreal's 14th and 15th homicides of 2022, police told MTL Blog.
The SPVM said Thursday morning that officers had located "potential" suspects close to the crime scene. They were arrested and taken into custody for investigative questioning.
Another shooting between Wednesday night and Thursday in Pointe-St-Charles left an 18-year-old and 20-year-old injured.