11 Slang Terms Every Montrealer Should Know
"Hey, need anything from the dep?"
It's no secret every city has a language of its own that isn't always the easiest to navigate, and Montreal is certainly no exception. In fact, slang used in Montreal is nearly impossible to decipher if you aren't a local considering our use of both French and English, or "Franglais", as we like to put it.
However, we're making things a bit easier for you with a list of some of the most popular Quebec-wide slang terms that every Montrealer should know. If you're visiting, then this is a great guide to prepare you for the many colloquialisms used throughout the 514.
Let's get into it.
Bonjour-Hi
For those who are from Montreal, "Bonjour-Hi" is nothing out of the ordinary, but for outsiders, this bilingual greeting might take many by surprise. So, if it's' your first time here, then odds are you'll be welcomed with a "Bonjour-Hi" — with French coming first, of course.
Dépanneur
A dépanneur, oftentimes referred to as "the dep," by Anglo-Montrealers — refers to a local corner store with snacks, household necessities and refrigerator must-haves.
All-Dressed
Although not the most confusing of slang on the list, "All-Dressed" is a term poached by Anglo-Montrealers and is essentially a direct translation of the French saying "toute garnie," which originally stems from wanting pepperoni, cheese, mushrooms and green peppers on your pizza. Today, it's used just about everywhere when ordering a food item you want dressed with all the standard toppings.
Esti/Osti
Now, "esti" literally translates to "host," y'know the holy communion water and all. However, in this city, it's used as a curse word for when things just don't go your way. Late for work 'cause of traffic? "Esti!" Stepped in winter slush in your fresh sneakers? "Esti!" You get the drift.
Chum/Blonde
A term used to refer to one's significant other. "Chum," is reserved mostly for "boyfriend," and "blonde," is used mostly for "girlfriend."
Chalet
While most of Canada refers to their second home on the country-side as a "cottage" — here in Montreal, it's often referred to as a "chalet." Or, if you're letting people know you're going to the chalet, you can also opt to say "I am going up-north," instead, too.
Bibitte
A term often used by those in Quebec when referring to a bug/insect. Plus, it's lowkey really fun to say.
Char
While "voiture" is the correct term for "car" Montrealers put their very own mix to the word and use "char" when talking about a car.
Franglais
Français + anglais = Franglais — a langage que presque to les Montrealers are familiar avec.
Trio
Now, when you want a burger, fries and a beverage anywhere else in Canada, you'd likely call that a "meal," right? Well, here in Montreal, it's a trio. I mean, it's three things after all...
Chu/Chui
This slang is used as a shortened way to say the verb "to be." The local term is used in the present tense and in the first person singular (je suis/I am), is widely used across Quebec and can even be pronounced in a variety of ways.
