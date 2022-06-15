2 Yayoi Kusama 'Infinity Mirrored Rooms' Are Coming To Montreal & Admission Is Free
You can book a reservation as of Wednesday at 12 p.m.!
Starting Wednesday, June 15, at 12 p.m., Montrealers can book a reservation to visit the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art's showcase of works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The exhibition, titled "DANCING LIGHTS THAT FLEW UP TO THE UNIVERSE," will include three of Kusama's pumpkin sculptures and two of her famous Infinity Mirrored Rooms.
One of the rooms is "filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before abruptly going dark," the PHI explained in a press release. "The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth."
In addition to the rooms and sculptures, the PHI Foundation will have a reading room with "a historical timeline of the artist’s life and career."
Tickets are free, but because the foundation expects huge public interest in the exhibition — Kusama's first in Quebec — it's requiring prospective attendees to sign up for timed reservations.
Worry not if available time slots quickly disappear. More tickets will become available on the 15th day of every month until January.
"DANCING LIGHTS THAT FLEW UP TO THE UNIVERSE" is on at the PHI Foundation from July 6, 2022, to January 15, 2023.
Get the details and link to the box office below.
Yayoi Kusama Exhibition At Montreal's Phi Foundation for Contemporary Art
Yayoi Kusama 'Infinity Mirrored Room.' Courtesy of the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art
Price: Free admission (reservations required)
Where: PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art, 451, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal, QC
When: July 6, 2022, to January 15, 2023
Accessibility: Online, the PHI foundation promises its spaces are physically accessible.