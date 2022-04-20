Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

2 Yayoi Kusama 'Infinity Mirror Rooms' Are Coming To Montreal

Walk into magical creations by the famed Japanese artist.

​A person enters a room that's all-white on the outside but filled with points of light on the inside. Right: ​Two people stand in an infinity room filled with illuminated globes reflected in mirrored walls.

A person enters a room that's all-white on the outside but filled with points of light on the inside. Right: Two people stand in an infinity room filled with illuminated globes reflected in mirrored walls.

Courtesy of PHI Foundation.

Montrealers will soon be able to step into several magical creations by contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. A new exhibition at the PHI Foundation in Montreal's Old Port will showcase the Japanese pop artist's vibrant paintings and signature bronze pumpkin sculptures, along with two of her world-famous 'Infinity Mirrors.' The illuminated installations will immerse viewers in Kusama's intricate designs, reflected on mirrored walls to create the illusion that they go on forever.

To view the masterpieces, visitors will have to enter a room that's stark and white on the outside, but filled with glowing spheres that illuminate and change colour before abruptly going dark. Viewers are left in darkness for a moment before the hanging globes flicker back on, restarting a cycle that's meant to evoke death and rebirth.

The Infinity Mirrors that will be on display are part of her 'Dancing Lights that Flew Up to the Universe' exhibition that uses repetition and reflection to replicate the vastness of the universe.

Kusama’s artistic practices has long featured uncanny combinations of colour, light, and design to encourage viewers to consider their place in the world.

The PHI Foundation show marks the artist’s first solo exhibition in the province. In previous years, the closest that one of Kusama's Infinity Mirrors came to Montreal was five hours away back in 2019. That same year, Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) also acquired one of her immersive installations for its permanent collection.

The PHI Foundation showcase will include a reading room with more information about the artist's prolific career. She began producing her works in 1965 and has since reached worldwide fame with many of her Infinity Mirrors going viral on social media.

While admission to see Kusama's work is free, visitors must make a reservation ahead of time.

Yayoi Kusama: Dancing Lights That Flew Up To The Universe

\u200bArtist Yayoi Kusama sits in a room filled with colourful circles.

Artist Yayoi Kusama sits in a room filled with colourful circles.

Courtesy of PHI Foundation.

When: July 6, 2022 until January 15, 2023

Where: PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art, 451 & 465 rue Saint-Jean

Cost: Free, but ticket reservations must be made in advance.

Website

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...