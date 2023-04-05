A 26-Year-Old Was Stabbed In Downtown Montreal
There have been no arrests.
Senior Editor
Apr 05, 2023, 7:43 AM
Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Montreal in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. He was found in critical condition, but medical authorities announced Wednesday morning that he was "out of danger," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.
The incident occurred at around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, when 911 dispatchers received a call concerning an individual who was injured with a "sharp object," Lévesque recounted.
Authorities arrived at the corner of rues Charlottes and de Bullion to find the man with an upper body wound. He was brought to the hospital.
There were no arrests as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.
