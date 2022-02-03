3 Coaches At A Montreal High School Have Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors
Montreal police are looking for more potential victims.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Three coaches at a high school in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough have been arrested and charged with sexual assault involving two minors, police say. Police are looking for more potential victims.
According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), the three men were linked to the high school's sports program, particularly, the girls' basketball team. They were arrested on Wednesday morning and appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday where they faced multiple sex crime charges.
"Daniel Lacasse, 43, is facing a charge of sexual exploitation. Robert Luu, 31, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching," says the SPVM.
The Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Service Centre (CSSMB) confirmed to MTL Blog that it was informed of "charges relating to acts of a sexual nature" laid against three staff members at one of its schools, École Secondaire Saint-Laurent.
In a statement, CSSMB director-general Dominic Bertrand said the staff members had no prior criminal record and were suspended as soon as the school board became aware of the situation.
"This situation shakes us all and we take it very seriously. We will be meeting with the parents and staff members to accompany, support and refer them to the right resources, if necessary," Bertrand said.
Service de police de la Ville de Montréal | Handout
"A team of counsellors is also available to support students who need it. We will remain in contact with the authorities and will implement any recommendations and guidelines that may be provided to us."
The charges against the accused span a period from 2008 to 2017, according to the SPVM.
"Since many underage girls have been members of the sports teams to which the three men are linked over the years, investigators have reason to believe that other young girls may have been victims of similar acts from 2005 to the present," the SPVM says.
Montreal police encourage any victims or anyone who witnessed "sexual wrongdoing by the accused" to contact investigators at 514-280-8502 or visit their local police station. You can also share information anonymously by contacting Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or by using the form on infocrimemontreal.ca.
If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada.