Victims Of Domestic Abuse And Sexual Assault In Quebec Can Now Get Free Legal Advice
After announcing the creation of a specialized sexual violence court in Quebec, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced at a press conference on September 27 that victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault will have access to a free legal service in Quebec.
"Today we are announcing the implementation of a new and highly anticipated measure: the creation of a legal consultation service for victims of sexual and domestic violence," said the Minister of Justice.
This new service will allow, among other things, victims of these types of violence to have free access to a four-hour legal consultation with a legal aid lawyer, regardless of the person's income level. All victims will be entitled to this without exception.
The government also plans to provide access to emergency legal services free of charge.
"These services are used, for example, when child custody rights in the context of domestic violence must be settled quickly," said Simon Jolin-Barrette, who said he wanted to "create bridges between these services and the victims.
A total of $3 million will be invested annually. A new team of 14 people, including 12 lawyers specialized in domestic violence and sexual violence, has been created.
"These legal services will help provide more autonomy, security and confidentiality in their legal proceedings and [victims] will have access to all the legal resources they need," he concluded.
If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada.