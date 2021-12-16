7 Ways You Can Celebrate The Holidays With Your People In Montreal & Make Up For Lost Time
Skating, winter walks, festive-themed cocktail parties and more.
The holidays are officially here, and you know what that means: twinkling lights, hot cocoa, chunky sweaters, seasonal bevvies and (best of all) some quality time with your favourite peeps.
Whether you choose to head out to your local skating rink with your BFFs in tow, have your fam around for games night or cozy up with festive-themed cocktails at home with your partner, there are plenty of ways to create new memories this year.
With so many different things to do in the city, there's no better time to get the gang together and embrace the season.
Looking for inspiration? Check out these seven ways you can make up for lost time with your squad as the year comes to a close.
Throw A Festive Cocktail Party
Cozy cocktail parties are a classic part of the holiday season.
Have each of your guests bring their own favourite ingredients (spirits, mixers or garnishes like cranberries, rosemary, peppermints and mini-gingerbread men) and get to work crafting the perfect winter drink.
It's a great way to get everyone involved while also being nice to your bank balance.
Gin lovers can whip up something delicious using Ungava's signature gin or Ungava Ginger. The distinctly yellow gin is made with hand-foraged Arctic botanicals from Northern Quebec.
You can pour Ungava Gin into any gin cocktail you'd normally make, or spice things up with the ginger-infused version (to enjoy responsibly, of course).
Skate The Night Away With Your BFFs
You don't need to be Tessa Virtue to enjoy some time on the ice.
Sharpen up those skates or grab a rental pair and take your best buds out for some ice skating. The city has plenty of places to go, like Riverside in Old Montreal, Beaver Lake on Mont-Royal or simply your nearby neighbourhood rink.
When you've had enough and need to thaw out, head back to your place and sit by the fire (or the fireplace channel), whip up a cocktail and laugh the night away with your best buds.
Host A Holiday-Themed Brunch
It's pretty tough not to love brunch. Gather your loved ones together to enjoy a feast of French toast, eggnog crepes, cinnamon-roll wreaths and breakfast casserole.
The menu is completely up to you. You can cook everything from scratch or go communal with a potluck format.
Whatever you choose, you can add some class by treating your guests to a bright and bubbly gin mimosa when they arrive.
Get In Some (Healthy) Competition At Game Night
Whether you prefer board games, cards or charades, there's no better way to get some laughs in with your favourite people than hosting a game night at home.
As you prep your bar cart for your evening, you can throw in a bottle of Ungava Ginger or Ungava Gin to create some holiday drinks for your guests. Serve cocktails with some finger food to keep everyone going through the evening.
Check Off Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List, Then Chill
Have you made your list and checked it twice yet? Shopping is more fun with company, so grab your bestie and head out for an afternoon of holiday gift-hunting.
The cobblestoned streets of Saint-Paul and de la Commune in Old Montreal are perfect for indie boutiques and art with a local flavour. If you're looking for what's up-and-coming on the city's design, culinary and fashion scenes, check out Saint-Laurent Boulevard.
Afterward, head home to chill out in front of Netflix with a satisfying basil gin smash or golden negroni before you get to wrapping those gifts.
Host A Gin & Hors-D'Oeuvres Tasting Soirée
If the holidays aren't the best excuse to have a party, not much else is. Seize the opportunity to host your very own gin and hors-d'oeuvre evening.
It sounds fancy, but it's easy to set up. All you need to do is find flavours that complement gin, like ginger and peach or lemon and honey, and serve them alongside seasonal appetizers like baked brie, sweet potato, cheeses or cold cuts (the list goes on).
Text your crew with a date and time and enjoy.
Take In Some Gorgeous City Views With Your Peeps
For a bit of Montreal's 19th-century history, not to mention some stunning city views and light exercise, take your friends to the top of Mont-Royal.
You can even get your blood pumping with a winter activity like tubing, snowshoeing or skating, or keep it chill with a warm drink at Café des Amis.
When you're tired from being on your feet all day, why not head home for movie night at your place, complete with popcorn and cocktails?
To keep you and your crew in good spirits, don't forget to stock up your bar cart with festive cocktail ingredients like Canadian-made gin before hosting.
You can get Ungava Gin and Ungava Ginger at SAQs across Montreal for $36.50 and $38.75 respectively. Break it out during your holiday get-togethers for the ultimate festive cocktail, give it as a gift to loved ones or all of the above.
And don't forget to cheers your besties and wish them all the best for the year to come!
