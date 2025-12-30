This stunning destination near Montreal is one of thne world's top spots to visit in 2026
It's got beaches, wineries, and tons of charm. ✨
Already thinking about where you'll go in 2026? If you want a getaway that offers beaches, wineries and charming small-town vibes, look no further than this Ontario destination that should be at the top of your list.
Condé Nast Traveler recently released its list of "The Best Places to Go in 2026," featuring stunning destinations across the globe. An Ontario region with fresh air and sparkling water was featured in the roundup, and it's just a road trip from Montreal.
Often called "The County" or "PEC," Prince Edward County is one of Ontario's most treasured holiday spots for its world-class wineries, sandy beaches and boutique accommodations.
According to CN Traveler, PEC "has been coming into its own for the past decade as a hot spot for boutique hotels, small family-run wineries, and world-class restaurants, but there's plenty more to come."
The Southern Ontario municipality is located about 3-and-a-half hours from Montreal, roughly halfway between Toronto and Ottawa, making it easily accessible for a quick weekend getaway.
Your first stop will likely be Picton, the county’s largest town and a perfect base for any visit.
Located along the shores of the Bay of Quinte, Picton is a charming town that entices visitors with its storied past, lively culture, and scenery.
Its historic main street is lined with bookstores, cafes, boutiques and art galleries where you can spend an afternoon. Grab a latte from Beacon Bike + Brew or find something sweet at Lily's Cafe before exploring the rest of the region.
Wine lovers will want to dedicate at least a day to Prince Edward County's award-winning wineries. With more than 40 wineries — each with its own style and setting — The County offers everything from pét-nat bubbles to cozy barn tastings.
Spots like Closson Chase Vineyard and Sandbanks Winery are local icons, but you can also discover your own favourites along the County's winery routes. Sip a flight, taste some artisanal cheese, and enjoy views that'll feel more like Italy than Ontario.
If you’re visiting in the warmer months, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a must-do. The park is famous for its beaches, swimming and sweeping sand dunes.
The park is home to three white-sand beaches with rolling sand dunes and clear blue water, including Outlet Beach in the East Lake sector of the park, Lakeshore Beach in the park's Lakeshore day use area off Lake Ontario, and Dunes Beach located in the Dunes day use area off West Lake.
Both Lakeshore and Outlet Beach offer gradual drop-offs perfect for swimmers of all ages, as well as the soft, white sand and crystal-clear water that Sandbanks is known for.
To see rolling sand dunes, head to Dunes Beach, where you can see the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation and huge dunes that drop steeply into the lake.
Foodies will also fall in love with Prince Edward County. The region has a strong farm-to-table scene, with restaurants like Flame + Smith, La Condesa, and The Drake Devonshire serving menus packed with local produce, fresh fish, and wood-fired creations.
Breweries, cideries, and distilleries add even more to explore, making it easy to fill a long weekend with tastings.
For accommodations, the County's got it all. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy inn or a minimalist cabin, PEC has no shortage of charming stays — many with lakeside views, fire pits, and interiors straight off of a Pinterest board.
With so much to do and see — and taste — Prince Edward County is an enchanting spot for Montrealers seeking a stylish escape. With its beautiful beaches and delicious food scene, it's no surprise it was named one of the top spots to visit in 2026.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.