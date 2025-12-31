Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This quaint riverside town near Montreal is dotted with cozy cafes and mini waterfalls

It's an easy winter road trip from the city. ❄️

A street with stone buildings. Right: A person standing on a street.

A small town near Montreal.

@elcyphotos | Instagram, @gulzargurdag | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If your idea of a perfect winter getaway involves snow-dusted streets, rushing rivers surrounded by ice, and plenty of places to warm up with a hot drink, this charming Ontario town deserves a spot on your winter bucket list.

Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a scenic town full of history, natural beauty and cozy charm that's the perfect place to spend the season.

Located near Ottawa, about 2 hours and 40 minutes from Montreal, Carleton Place is a picturesque small town with tons to see and do.

The town is known for its historic sites and beautiful architecture, and has even been called one of Ontario's cutest small towns.

Set along the Mississippi River, Carleton Place looks especially magical in winter. Snow covers the historic stone buildings, while the river flows, creating small waterfalls and icy cascades.

The Mississippi River runs right through the heart of town, and the mini waterfalls created by dams and rapids become even more striking when framed by ice and snow, looking like something straight out of a cozy winter postcard.

Riverside Park and nearby walking trails offer the perfect place for a winter stroll to admire the frozen landscape. Other wintry activities here include outdoor skating at one of the town's public rinks, and winter cycling and snowshoeing through frozen trails.

When your cheeks start to get rosy, head to downtown Carleton Place for more to see and do. The town's historic core is lined with unique shops, galleries, and cafes that are perfect for cozying up in when the temperature drops.

For shopping, the town is a treasure trove of unique retail experiences, with everything from trendy boutiques to consignment stores and wellness shops.

If you get a bit peckish, there's a wide array of restaurants to choose from in town, whether you're after light bites, brews or sweet treats.

Visit Foundry Collective & Coffee Bar to find a curated selection of ethically sourced coffee drinks, artisanal sandwiches and baked goods, or pop into Zak's Diner, a retro spot serving up burgers, milkshakes and more.

For anyone coming from Montreal, Carleton Place makes for an easy winter road trip or weekend escape. It’s far enough to feel like a change of scenery, but close enough that you don’t need to plan a long vacation to enjoy it.

If you’re craving a quiet winter getaway filled with riverside views, cozy cafés, and storybook scenery, Carleton Place proves you don’t need to go far from Montreal to find something special.

Carleton Place website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

  • Katherine Caspersz
  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

