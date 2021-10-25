montreal date ideas
8 Places In Montreal To Bring Someone On A First Date If You're Hoping For A Second One

Sure to impress!

@whats_up_claire | Instagram, @mangozzle | Instagram

If you're on the hunt for places in Montreal to bring a date you're hoping to impress, we've got you covered.

These eight Montreal date ideas can almost guarantee a second date!

Botanical Garden


Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: The Montreal Botanical Garden is lovely no matter which month you visit it, making it a great place to bring a date any time of the year.

Combat d'Archers Montréal

Address: 3955, rue de Rouen, Montreal, QC

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: You and your date can blow off some steam by breaking things in the demolition room, doing archery, throwing axes or having a nerf gun battle.

Action500

Address: 5592, rue Hochelaga, Montreal, QC

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: If your date is an adrenaline lover, taking them to Action500 will almost guarantee a second date with them.

Musée des Beaux-Arts

Address: 1380, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: This one may be a bit of a cliché by now, but it never fails to be a great date spot.

Markets Around The City

Address: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, Maisonneuve Market, etc.

Why These Make Good Date Spots: Markets are full of things to do no matter the season — cheese tasting, flower spotting, window shopping — making them perfect spots to spend a few hours with someone you're into.

Bar Darling

Address: 4328, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: Bar Darling is a common first date spot in Montreal and with good reason. The unique décor and tasty menu make it an ideal place to bring your boo.

Walk Through Old Montreal

Address: Old Montreal

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: A stroll through the prettiest part of Montreal never fails to impress — plus a long walk gives you tons of time to get to know your date.

Esports Central

Address: 1231, rue Sainte-Catherine O. Second Floor, Montreal, QC

Why This Makes A Good Date Spot: Any video game fan is sure to love spending some time at Esports.

