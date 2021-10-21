best montreal restaurants
Eat and Drink

11 Montreal Restaurants That Opened In 2021 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List

Calling all foodies!

11 Montreal Restaurants That Opened In 2021 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List
Alanna Moore | MTL Blog, Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

We all have our favourite Montreal restaurants that we go to time and time again, but it's always good to expand your horizons.

With this in mind, we put together a list of new restaurants in the city that just opened this year for you to add to your foodie bucket list.

Babacool

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 140, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Looking for delicious Middle Eastern cuisine in a modern setting? This is your spot.

Find out more

Mici D'Ici

Cuisine: Romanian

Address: 19, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: So you can try a little taste of Romania here in Montreal!

Find out more

Sauvage

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: 52, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Between the unique cocktails and the impressive seafood options, Sauvage is a must-try.

Find out more

SHAY Griffintown

Cuisine: Lebanese

Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: SHAY is one of the city's hottest new spots to get brunch.

Find out more

Hang Time Pizza

Type of food: Pizza

Address: 1390, boul. de Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To live out your '90s dreams while munching on some delicious pizza.

Find out more

Zetti's

Type of food: Ice cream

Address: 3839, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Do you ever really need a reason to try a new dessert spot in Montreal?

Find out more

Rose Crèmes, Café & Amour

Type of food: Coffee, pastries, sandwiches, gelato and ice cream

Address: 26, rue Gounod, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place to shoot some new Instagram content, this rose-filled café is exactly what you're looking for. Not to mention the food is absolutely delicious.

Find out more

Le Pontiac

Type of food: Sandwiches and pan pizza

Address: 701, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Whether it's to try Le Pontiac's brunch menu, sandwiches or pan pizza, your taste buds are sure to be satisfied.

Website

Maison Chabot

Type of food: Café-style treats

Address: 5477, rue Chabot, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Montrealers are always on the hunt for new cafés to try, so here's one to add to your list.

Instagram

Barranco

Cuisine: Peruvian-Montreal fusion

Address: 4552, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To get a taste of Barranco's tasty brunch menu. Did we mention bottomless mimosas?

Find out more

Brouillon Montreal Wine Bar & Café

Type of food: Tapas

Where: 6580-A, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC

Why You Have To Try It: To try some options from its immense wine list in a cozy, chic interior.

Find out more

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles