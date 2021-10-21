11 Montreal Restaurants That Opened In 2021 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List
Calling all foodies!
We all have our favourite Montreal restaurants that we go to time and time again, but it's always good to expand your horizons.
With this in mind, we put together a list of new restaurants in the city that just opened this year for you to add to your foodie bucket list.
Babacool
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 140, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Looking for delicious Middle Eastern cuisine in a modern setting? This is your spot.
Mici D'Ici
Cuisine: Romanian
Address: 19, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: So you can try a little taste of Romania here in Montreal!
Sauvage
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 52, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Between the unique cocktails and the impressive seafood options, Sauvage is a must-try.
SHAY Griffintown
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: SHAY is one of the city's hottest new spots to get brunch.
Hang Time Pizza
Type of food: Pizza
Address: 1390, boul. de Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To live out your '90s dreams while munching on some delicious pizza.
Zetti's
Type of food: Ice cream
Address: 3839, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Do you ever really need a reason to try a new dessert spot in Montreal?
Rose Crèmes, Café & Amour
Type of food: Coffee, pastries, sandwiches, gelato and ice cream
Address: 26, rue Gounod, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place to shoot some new Instagram content, this rose-filled café is exactly what you're looking for. Not to mention the food is absolutely delicious.
Le Pontiac
Type of food: Sandwiches and pan pizza
Address: 701, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether it's to try Le Pontiac's brunch menu, sandwiches or pan pizza, your taste buds are sure to be satisfied.
Maison Chabot
Type of food: Café-style treats
Address: 5477, rue Chabot, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montrealers are always on the hunt for new cafés to try, so here's one to add to your list.
Barranco
Cuisine: Peruvian-Montreal fusion
Address: 4552, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To get a taste of Barranco's tasty brunch menu. Did we mention bottomless mimosas?
Brouillon Montreal Wine Bar & Café
Type of food: Tapas
Where: 6580-A, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Have To Try It: To try some options from its immense wine list in a cozy, chic interior.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.