8 Things To Know About That Transformer Table You've Been Seeing Everywhere
This Montreal innovation is here to solve your small-space woes.
Inviting friends and family over to enjoy a meal together is one of life's great pleasures. Whether it's an intimate dinner for two or a grand holiday feast, nothing says "I care about you" quite like sharing food.
The thing is, hardly anyone has the space for that sort of thing these days. If your home is small, getting a dining table in the front door might not even be possible, let alone fitting people around it.
That's why this Montreal company came up with the ultimate space-saving solution — the Transformer Table. You might have caught it on social media already, where folks are showing off how quickly it goes from an 18-inch console to a 10-foot dining table.
With six possible configurations up its sleeve, the Transformer Table solves all of your dinner party dilemmas. If you’re ready to start making the most of your space, here are eight things to know about the most versatile table around.
Yes, It's The One That Went Viral On Instagram
Accept no imitations! This is the exact table that recently blew up on Instagram. In her reel, content creator Rasha Abdel Reda demonstrated how she uses her expandable dining table and matching bench to create everything from a full-on dining experience to a modest sideboard.Within a week, the video has been shared all over the internet, racking up 250 million views in the process.
The Company Was Started By A Group Of Montreal Pals
Cedric Deltandre, Holland Wabie, Zaur Pkhalagov, Richard Mabley, Soslan Tsoutsiev, Artem Kuzmichev and Alexandre Doré
Over six years ago, a group of seven ambitious friends from Montreal got together and created Transformer Table. Their mission was to empower people to live big in small spaces by reimagining what furniture could do.
In 2018, three of them showed off their invention on Dragon's Den, and by 2021, there were Transformer Tables in 34,550 households worldwide.
They also have Canada's most funded Kickstarter campaign, with more than 1,800 backers pledging over $4 million for the Transformer Table 3.0.
It Can Seat Up To 12 Of Your Friends & Family
Say goodbye to bumping elbows as you dig into your feast. You can make space for everybody when you extend the table using up to five of the included hardwood panels.Clips underneath keep the panels securely in place, and the hidden middle leg helps support the extra length. You can also get a stylish coffee table that hides the extra table panels when not in use.
There Are Four Natural Wood Finishes To Choose From
A perfect combination of form and function, the Transformer Table is available in four different finishes to complement your space: American Mahogany, Siberian Birch, Australian Acacia or Canadian Dark Oak.
The materials are sustainably sourced too. Every Transformer Table is made from solid hardwood that's certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). Plus, for every table sold, the company plants 10 trees.
There Are Six Unique Configurations
In just minutes, you can turn the Transformer Table from an understated console into a dining table fit for a holiday feast. The key is the removable panels, each of which adds 20 inches of length to the table.
Zero panels give you a minimalist desk, one or two panels are ideal for a cozy meal or board game, and panels three, four and five will help your dinner-party dreams come true.
Once you get into the longer table configurations, a hidden leg is revealed which can be adjusted to add support to whatever decadent spread you have planned.
You Can Try It For Yourself In Their Montreal Showroom
Located at 330, rue Avro, Pointe-Claire, the Transformer Table showroom gives you the chance to get some hands-on experience with this dynamic piece of furniture.If you can't make it in person, you can also book a free virtual tour with a specialist.
This Code Will Score You A Discount In The Showroom & Online
Your Table Is Ready To Go Right Out Of The Box
Unlike so many modern pieces of furniture, the Transformer Table is ready to use right away — no assembly required.
The table is delivered in two packages, one containing the console table and the other with the table panels. All you have to do is unbox it and away you go.
With Transformer Table's variety of configurations, you don't have to be limited by your space. Whether you're feeding a crowd or it's just you and that special someone, you will always have a custom dining experience.
