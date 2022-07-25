Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A 21-Year-Old Is In Critical Condition After Almost Drowning In A Montreal Public Pool

Police officers jumped into the pool to rescue him.

Senior Editor
​The public pool in Montreal's Parc Roger-Rousseau in July 2021.

The public pool in Montreal's Parc Roger-Rousseau in July 2021.

Google Maps

A 21-year-old is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Montreal pool early Monday morning.

A 3:25 a.m. 911 call first alerted authorities to an individual who was possibly in danger in a municipal pool in Parc Roger-Rousseau at the intersection of boulevard Châteauneuf and avenue Rondeau in the borough of Anjou.

Police officers located the victim when they arrived and jumped into the pool to save him, performing CPR before the man was brought to the hospital, SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin told the media Monday.

As of 4:45 a.m. officials still feared for his life, Allaire-Morin said.

The SPVM established a crime scene and investigators were set to examine it Monday morning.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...