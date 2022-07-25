A 21-Year-Old Is In Critical Condition After Almost Drowning In A Montreal Public Pool
Police officers jumped into the pool to rescue him.
A 21-year-old is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Montreal pool early Monday morning.
A 3:25 a.m. 911 call first alerted authorities to an individual who was possibly in danger in a municipal pool in Parc Roger-Rousseau at the intersection of boulevard Châteauneuf and avenue Rondeau in the borough of Anjou.
Police officers located the victim when they arrived and jumped into the pool to save him, performing CPR before the man was brought to the hospital, SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin told the media Monday.
As of 4:45 a.m. officials still feared for his life, Allaire-Morin said.
The SPVM established a crime scene and investigators were set to examine it Monday morning.