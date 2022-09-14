A Burlesque Festival Is Coming To Montreal Next Month & It Sounds (Be)Dazzling
Someone get Cher and Christina Aguilera on the phone.
Montreal is about to get its Moulin Rouge on at the Burlesque Festival at Club Soda on October 15. The festival will be all about sensuality, tease, empowerment, education and after-parties showered with cocktails. Not to mention the naughty musical performances, champagne glasses galore and tassels and tail feathers for days.
For the 2022 edition, you can expect a lineup of talented cabaret and burlesque performers invited to dazzle the audience, namely headliners Chris Oh!, Emma Vauxdevil, Aza Lia, Cat Zaddy, Mia Culpa and Whiskey Jules.
"Montreal has something for everyone. The variety of the show goes from the very 'underground' to the antipodes of elegance to the extravagant glamour of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, to the theatrical humour, the grotesque, as well as the cosplay and the fetish," Scarlett James, the founder of the Burlesque Festival, wrote on the website.
Attendees must be over 16 years old and "dress to impress". While you don't have to put on a tight corset or thigh-high stockings like the tantalizing performers — cocktail dresses or formal business wear to match the shimmer of the night are totally great options. In the name of burlesque, the organizers as that you leave the jeans, sneakers and snapbacks at home.
Are you ready for the ultimate (be)dazzling experience?
Montreal's Burlesque Festival 2022
Cost: General admission (first come, first seated) is $49.25. Some tickets might be available at the doors from $57.25 to $60.25. VIP and VVIP tickets are currently all sold out.
When: October 15, 2022 — Doors open at 6.30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Club Soda, 1225 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.