A First Look At OASIS Immersion's All-New Colourful Exhibit (VIDEOS)
You can experience this sensory trip as of October 7!
Back in February, OASIS immersion, Canada's largest indoor immersive experience, opened and instantly added a burst of colour to the city. It quickly became a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike, which started off by showcasing the exhibit Inspirations. And now, there's an all-new exhibit for you to check out!
MTL Blog got the chance to get a sneak peek of the new exhibit, titled Unwind, which opens to the public on Thursday, October 7.
The space is separated into three different rooms, all with a different purpose. Visitors begin by going through the "Relaxation" room where the digital art provides a sense of peace, they then make their way into the "Stimulation" room where their senses become awakened. The works presented in the final room, "Reconnection," are meant to make one feel reconnected with themselves, others, and nature.
This new immersive experience features 10 works by digital artists from both Quebec and across the globe — and it's an absolute sensory trip.
It takes approximately 75 minutes to experience the entirety of Unwind.
This unique walk-through experience is the exact dose of colour and music that our souls need right now.
Unwind at OASIS immersion
Address: Palais des Congrès; 301, rue Saint-Antoine O, Montreal, QC
Price: $28.74 for adults
When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing
