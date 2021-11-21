'Imagine Monet' Making Its Way To Montreal In December & Tickets Are Now On Sale
Remember "Imagine Van Gogh"? Now it's time for Monet!
Calling all art lovers — the immersive exhibition Imagine Monet is making its way to our city. This new immersive experience is being designed and presented by the same team as Imagine Van Gogh and Imagine Picasso, so it's bound to be just as breathtaking.
This exhibition is being shown at Arsenal Contemporary Art, the same space where Imagine Van Gogh was exhibited when it was in the 514.
Visitors will be able to experience the colourful daydream that is Imagine Monet from December 15, 2021, to February 27, 2022. So you can buy tickets for someone in your family as a Christmas gift or take your boo for Valentine's Day!
Tickets for $38 for adults and $31.50 for students on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and $39.75 for adults and $33.50 for students on weekends.
Just like at movie theatres, there's a discounted price on Tuesdays: $27 for every individual.
If you plan on going with a group of 10 friends or more, you can get a group discount rate starting at $32.40 per adult or $25 per student.
No tickets are available on site, so make sure to book your spot before heading out and pay attention to the time you book, as admission is by timed entry. "The exhibition starts on time and latecomers may be admitted only during a suitable break."
All visitors ages 13 and over must show a vaccination passport upon entry.
Imagine Monet
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
When: December 15, 2021, to February 27, 2022
Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., December 20 and 27 only
Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.