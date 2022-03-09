An Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit Is Coming To Montreal This Summer
Add some culture to your summer bucket list! 😍
Calling all art lovers! If you enjoyed one of the many immersive art exhibits to touch down in Montreal recently — from Imagine Monet to Imagine Van Gogh — then you'll probably want to add this to your summer bucket list: a new immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition based on the life and work of the renowned Mexican artist.
As a post on the exhibit's Instagram page says, Kahlo is "celebrated in Mexico for her attention to culture and by feminists for her depiction of the female experiences."
The exhibition "Frida Kahlo, Life of an Icon" has already been a big success in Spain, according to a press release, and will be touring the United States and Canada in the coming months before heading to Latin America. Montreal is the only Canadian city where it will be possible to go and admire the world of this artist who made history.
“Frida Kahlo is an icon of strength, a victim of love, a genius of art and a symbol of freedom,” said Andres Naftali, co-president of Primo Entertainment, which is producing the exhibition. “This exhibition will bring together art and fashion lovers, those inspired by Frida’s message and journey, as well as history and technology experts by immersing them in the many facets of her incredible life.”
Visitors will be able to wander through seven "transformational" immersive spaces where archival photos, 360-degree projections, collectibles, digital and art installations, and virtual reality experiences will come together to leave you dazzled.
Not too many details about the exhibition have been revealed yet. The exact location and date of the event will be announced in the coming weeks, according to what the organizers told Narcity Québec.
You can sign up now to receive information by email when the tickets go on sale.
Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon
When: Summer 2022
Address: TBD
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.