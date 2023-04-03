A Man Was Found Stabbed Near Avenue Atwater

Police still don't know what led to the stabbing.

A 38-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was found with a stab wound on the corner of boulevard de Maisonneuve and avenue Atwater Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m., when 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call about an injured man, Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin told MTL Blog. Authorities arrived to find the man with a non-life-threatening upper body wound.

Police had set up a perimeter around the scene where the man was found and investigators are trying to determine what led to the stabbing. Drouin said the circumstances of the incident were still "unknown" to police Monday morning. There have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thomas MacDonald
