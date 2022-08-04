A Montreal Movie Theatre Will Host A 'Cat Video Fest' This Month
Good news cat people! An event entirely dedicated to cat videos is coming to Montreal this month.
The CatVideoFest is making a stop at the Cinéma du Parc on August 15 at 7 p.m.
For $14, you can watch a 75-minute-long compilation of cute, hilarious cat videos selected from the best submissions, music clips, and other internet masterpieces. You can also enter a raffle to win some undisclosed prizes.
The CatVideoFest is drawing cat fanatics off their hair-covered sofas with stops in theatres across North America, including stops in Ontario and British Columbia. In each city, organizers donate a portion of the proceeds to local shelters or animal welfare organizations.
Sales from the Montreal screening will benefit the Réseau Secours Animal shelter, which is entirely managed by volunteers. There are currently 29 cats who are looking forward to be adopted by a loving family — maybe yours?
CatVideoFest 2022
Cost: $14 for adults, $11.50 for seniors (65+ years old), $9 for kids (13 years old or younger) and $10 for people between 14 and 21 years old.
When: August 15 at 7 p.m.
Where: Cinema du Parc, 3575, avenue du Parc, Montreal, QC