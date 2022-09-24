A Montreal Photographer Does Impromptu Pup Shoots & It’s The Most Therapeutic Thing Ever
You might've already seen his viral TikTok's.
Meet Keegan, a Montreal-based photographer who you just might recognize from his viral pupshoot TikTok. After dabbling in the realm of content creation for over a decade, Keegan found his footing through sound, videography and photography — a creative background that has undoubtedly contributed to his growing online success and popularity.
With a whopping 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 35,000 on Instagram, Keegan's videos have become a hot topic of conversation and an entirely free form of therapy. Dogs do have that effect on people after all.
MTL Blog caught up with Keegan, who shared how his dog photoshoots came to be, the passion and reason behind his "dog phase" photography and of course, what his favourite dog breed is — a question that some might consider to be a Sophie's Choice-style inquiry.
After settling in the Verdun borough of Montreal, Keegan went from travel and portrait shots to impromptu dog 'shoots that emulate a total sense of wholesomeness. The concept of spontaneously photographing dogs on the streets of Montreal sparked when Keegan set his sights on a golden retriever puppy. Upon approaching the hoomans for pupshoot permission, Keegan snapped what went on to be the catalyst for his newfound love of creating "PupTok" content.
The video went viral. And alas, the doggo series commenced.
Keegan has gone on to amass nearly 30 million likes on TikTok — snapping countless furry friends and capturing the endearing exchange for millions to enjoy. Not to mention the stories Keegan collects, including a touching moment with Alex and her pup Sierra — who she rescued and adopted from Lebanon.
When it comes down to Keegan's passion surrounding canine content, it's all about the joy dogs bring into our lives. While he might be allergic to cats and dogs — go figure, right? Keegan's love for animals remains unparalleled, especially considering how therapeutic the encounter can be. "If I'm in a slump, I'll go out and make some videos. I meet dogs and it's an instant mood lifter," Keegan said. And that's exactly what he hopes viewers take away from his videos.
"I really want those who stumble upon my videos and spend a few minutes on my channel to close the app and just have their mood lifted," Keegan told MTL Blog. "If I can bring just a bit of that feeling to people through my videos, then I'm happy."
Although Keegan won't be saying goodbye to dog photography any time soon, he does consider it to be a phase. Keegan said he's got his sights set on photography and travel, and while that means dog photography won't be his go-to forever, viewers will still see some sweet pup shots every now and again.
In the meantime, he's taking things up a notch by turning dogs into catwalk models. Keegan's latest video published this week titled "Turning Dogs Into Models," showcases some adorbs doggos strutting down a pop-up runway by the Lachine Canal, which has already garnered nearly 150,000 views on TikTok in the span of 24 hours.
Luckily, there's a heck of a lot more tails wagging in Montreal and Keegan continues to capture the magic on camera click at a time.