A Quebecer Won 'Canadian Photographer Of The Year' For 2021 (PHOTOS)

If you've been looking for a reason to feel a little Québécois pride lately, you can rejoice in knowing that a Quebec photographer, Jean-Simon Bégin, just won Canadian Geographic's 2021 Canadian Photos of the Year competition.
"Bégin is based in Quebec City, but many of the images that caught the eye the judges were captured on two expeditions to Nunavik, Quebec's far north, this past September. Another image of note — of a sharp-tailed grouse 'drumming,' or performing its mating dance — was captured in Abitibi, Que., in the spring of 2021," the press release explained.
One of Bégin's breathtaking photos shows a couple of caribou crossing the Leaf River in Nunavik.
"It's quite easy to make a beautiful shot," Bégin said, "but if you can make a beautiful picture that expresses an issue, you will for sure succeed at changing something. I don't want to just be seen as a good wildlife photographer; I want to also bring something better to the world."
Travelling the world is the ultimate dream for most of us. Whether we're still in school, struggling to pass our classes, working a 9-5 job that might not be exactly what we had hoped, or we have other responsibilities that seem to keep piling up on us. Travelling is the best escape from our real lives.
But honestly, it's expensive to travel across the world. Of course, we'd all love to hop on a plane to Paris and spend a few months soaking up all the culture Europe has to offer. But it's just not realistic for all of us. Here's a list of some amazing Quebec towns that are just as quaint and cultural as Europe is, but way more affordable!
This little town is located in the Riviere Du Loup region of Quebec. It's main attraction is Bic National Park where you can hike, explore the waterfront, and bike along the trails! Get ready for an adventurous trip with some unforgettable scenic views.
This gorgeous little town is located right at the border of Canada and the United States. It is home to some amazing 19th century architecture, which makes it the perfect alternative to galavanting through the streets of Rome. (Almost.) Walk down Dufferin Street and you'll see the buildings of Stanstead College, the Colby-Curtis Museum and the Haskell Opera House, pictured above. You'll have so much wonderful exploring to do you on this trip!
This is one of the most adorable towns in Quebec. It's situated right beside the St. Lawrence River making for some amazing sunset and sunrise views. They also have some gorgeous historic buildings such as the Presbyterian church and the wooden statue of Saint-Michel. Rent a cute little cottage by the river or stay in a relaxing bed and breakfast in town and you'll be guaranteed a nice vacation!
This adorable town of Quebec is located in the region of Charlevoix. Stay in a super cute cottage or inn near the water and enjoy waking up to the gorgeous morning views. If you're a cider lover, you must check out Ciderie-Port-Au-Persil, which brews homemade deliciously fresh cider!
Distance From Montreal: 5 hours 19 minutes
Type of Europe Trip: Nature Lovers
This little Quebec town is nestled right into the breathtaking fjord cape. Made up of three main coves, the High Cove, the Theophile Cove, and the Women's Descent Cove, each make for some unreal views. The houses in this town cling to the cliffs making for some almost unbelievable sights. There's also an amazing amount of activities to enjoy in this town, such as sea kayaking, cruises, and hiking!
This amazing town is known for it's unreal sunsets and is the perfect vacation destination for your next getaway. Spend some time wandering the cute little town, walk along the river to enjoy sights of the whales that like to swim by during the peak months, or you can visit the Health Centre which has an amazing salt water pool for visitors to relax in!
This amazing Quebec town is rich in history. A young girl named Medeleine de Vecheres, 14 at the time, is famous for repelling an attack led by the Iroquois for 8 days. Now a statue in her honour stands in the village and it is known to be the largest bronze monument in Canada. Some other things to enjoy in this town is walking through the federal quay, have a picnic in parc des pioniers, or explore the Vecheres Islands!
Distance From Montreal: 19 hours 40 minutes
Type of Europe Trip: Beach Vacation and Scenic Views
Yes, this one is a very far distance from Montreal but it is definitely worth the road trip. Quebec has a set of islands of the coast of PEI and they are beyond gorgeous. This island has some cute little boutiques, sandy beaches to relax and tan on, and wonderful landscapes to take some amazing pictures of! If you can make it all the way out here, you definitely should.
Distance From Montreal: 2 hours 7 minutes
Type of Europe Trip: Relaxing
This little Quebec town is as quaint and relaxing as you'll find in this province. The name Marbleton comes from the a marble quarry that used to be a main staple of this town in the 1800s. Today, their main staple is a limestone quarry. Take a walk through the town and admire the adorable 19th century houses and enjoy a day or two on their most amazing lake, Lake D'Argent, where you can kayak, swim and relax!
This little Quebec town is known for it's relaxation qualities. It has a beach that stretches along the river for kilometers, offering views of mountains from every point. Try horse-back riding along the beach, taking time to relax and watch the sunset, or just stroll through the town and enjoy the little boutiques and amazing cuisines!