A Corgi Parade Is Coming To Montreal Next Month & There's Going To Be A Sea Of Fluffy Butts
Who doesn't love a corgi pawty?
If you've got yourself a few corgi fur babies or are a self-proclaimed dog lover, Montreal's upcoming corgi party and parade need to be on your radar. Corgi Pawty MTL is bringing back its cutest event of the year on September 2 where hundreds of corgis across Montreal will gather for the ultimate doggo convention.
The very first parade in 2021 welcomed over 150 adorable dogs, creating what can only be described as a sea of fluffy butts. Now, the organizers are hoping for an even bigger, better and fluffier turnout, with the goal of becoming the largest gathering of corgis in all of Canada.
"Since its first edition, this event has lavished an incredible dose of happiness on all its participants. It's like being in paradise. A cozy paradise. Of all the events I've organized to date, I've never felt such a concentration of joy and happiness," said Thien Vu Dang, Manager of Corgi Pawty MTL
The corgi fun will kick off at 5 p.m. at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Avenue des Pins as part of the BLVD festival. The parade will commence down the boulevard before reaching the Parc des Amériques in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood.
The park will be the setting for this year's most stylish corgi contest, which will have many corgis dressed to the nines in adorable costumes and outfits. The theme for this year's content is Corgi Superstar. The three winners of the cutest corgi contest will then walk away with the entire line of 100% natural treats from Healthybud.
"This event is a great opportunity for pet parents to meet other pet parents in their local community or maybe even find a new BFF for their doggo. We have a large Corgi clientele and we can tell you they are loving, loyal, smart, good with kids and the silliest, fluffiest little loaves of bread ever," said Dana Ben David, co-founder & creative director of Healthybud.
The event is totally free and open to any and all corgi owners across Montreal and folks who don't even own that breed of dog but simply can't get over how cute corgis are. For corgi owners who still want to get in on the action, you can fill out the Corgi Pawty registration form online.
So, who's ready for a corgi takeover?
Corgi Pawty 2023
Cost: Free
When: September 2 at 5 p.m.
Where: The meeting point is at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Avenue des Pins
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.