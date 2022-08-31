A Montreal Photographer Is Offering $65 Tinder Photoshoots So You Can Actually Get Laid
Say goodbye to those fishing pics for good.
Single? Yeah, same. That said; chances are you spend some of your time swiping left and right on Tinder, and when it comes to online dating, pics are everything. To really put your best foot forward, you can hire a photographer to really up your dating game and finally ditch those selfies and fishing pics. Not dog pics though, those always work.
Montreal photographer, Marine Gibert, is offering her services through Airbnb Experiences for only $65. Not too shabby for some profesh dating pics, right? "You want new photos for your Tinder profile (or other dating apps)? I'll take the best photos so you'll have more matches!" Gibert says.
You'll be able to book a 30-minute session with Marine where you can pose in the Hochelaga area of Montreal and receive a total of six retouched pics. If you want additional shots, then don't fret, you can totally buy more for only $15 a pic.
Following your photoshoot, Marine will send you a link to a private online gallery where you'll have access to professionally edited photos. The shots are high resolution and will definitely spice up your Tinder profile.
The experience is offered in both French and English and can be booked via Airbnb Experiences — all you gotta do is select an available time and date that works for you or contact the photographer directly to arrange a meeting for the 'shoot.
There is currently an availability as early as September 1 at noon if you're looking to upgrade your profile asap.
Tinder Profile Photoshoot
Price: $65 for 6 edited images ($15 for any additional pics required)
Address: A public park in Hochelaga, Montreal.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.