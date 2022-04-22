A Montreal Venue Will Serve Alcohol For 29 Hours Straight On A May Weekend
5 a.m. drinks?
The Montreal SAT (Société des Arts Technologiques) got special permission from the city to serve alcohol for a full 29-hour period between May 21 and 23. The occasion is a more than day-long musical event that, according to a press release, "will showcase local and international nightlife artists in an uninterrupted manner."
Organizers hope the event will kick off a revival of Montreal nightlife. They promise "innovative measures to mitigate nuisance and reduce the harm associated with consumption" during the 29 hours of alcohol service at the venue.
The SAT event will cap off Montréal au Sommet de la nuit 2022, a nightlife summit organized by the non-profit MTL 24/24. The summit will begin with an open mic at the La Tulipe theatre on May 18. Montrealers are invited to "share stories about the Montreal nightlife and its issues."
"A series of conferences dedicated to the night" will then take place at the Monument National venue on May 19 and 20.
The complete program, including details of the 29-hour SAT event, is forthcoming.
"Montreal is recognized in Quebec and elsewhere in the world as a festive city. It is essential for us to ensure the revival of nightlife, an industry that benefits the Montreal population and visitors," Plateau Mont-Royal Borough Mayor Luc Rabouin said in the press release.
"The Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) team is very pleased to host this pilot project and thus become the first venue in Quebec to benefit from this privilege," SAT Executive Director Jenny Thibault said of the 29-hour event.
"This will allow us to celebrate Montreal's nightlife, which has been greatly affected by the two years of the pandemic."
Tickets for the SAT event will go on sale on April 26.
Tickets for the Montréal au Sommet de la nuit conferences are now on sale for $75.
Tickets for the La Tulipe open mic are selling for $10.