Montreal's SAT Fest Has Immersive Films You Can Watch In A 360° Dome Theatre This Week
Sit back, look up, and enjoy.
The 10th edition of Montreal's SAT Fest kicks off on March 8 with 48 immersive short films by artists from around the world.
Participants get to take in all the visuals from the floor of the Satosphère, the Société des arts technologiques' 360-degree, 13-metre high, 157-speaker dome theatre in downtown Montreal.
This year, the SAT promises a wide range of genres and experiences among festival submissions: "from graphic and narrative works, to musical, contemplative, strange or socially conscious productions."
SAT Fest will take place across five days, through March 12, with one-hour screenings consisting of about 10 two to 10-minute films, the society says.
A jury of "immersion artists and specialists" will present awards on the final night of the festival.
The complete program is below. Festival details are at the bottom of this article.
Tuesday, March 8
- BAROQUEMOMENTS ON FIRE, Anabela Costa, Marco Testoni
- THE JOURNEY, Brianna Amore
- EÓN, Alejandro Casales
- STRING THEORY, Simon Le Boggit
- POLYDOMOUS, Janire Najera, 4Pi Productions, Mourad Bncr
- CASSANDRE, Pablo Gracias, Anton Bdvs
- 111 A-L, Jésus Baptista, Amadeo Savio
- RUHKDOME, Audri Phillips, Keram Malicki-Sanchez
- JACINTHE.XYZ, Sébastien Labrunie, Clément Putegnat
- THE ORCHID AND THE BEE, Frances Adair McKenzie, Jelena Popovic
Wednesday, March 9
- PHOSPHENE, Jeremy Oury, Ludovic Finck
- THE AWAITED, FROID
- FULLDOME TETRIS-POPCORN DROP, NEST Immersion
- HAZE, Francisco Jose Hernandez Tapia
- SYNTROPIE, Jules Roze
- DOME ADVENTURE-MR.GREY, TSF
- IQUITOS BIRD, Michael Gamböck
- BANAL SHRINE, Janat Thiengsurin, Danuchet Wisaijorn
- SUPREMATISM. THE DAY BEFORE, Sergey Prokofyev
- FIELD OF REEDS, Bianca Shonee Arroyo-Kreimes
Thursday, March 10
- GINÓFITAS, Victór Valentim
- ARBASOAK; A GLIMPSE INTO THE WOODS, Martin Etxauri
- AURORE MONTRÉAL-VIBRATION MAXIMALE, Pierre Lapointe
- NOT IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND, Rebekkah Palov
- MINING SEA, Claudio Bellini
- INTRODUCTION À L'ÉCONOMÉTRIE, Lydia Yakonowsky
- CAFÉ & CHAOS, TIND
- TRANSIENT TOPOLOGIES, MONOCOLOR
- SILKROADIA, Fusako Baba
- NOS ABYSSES, Marc-Olivier Comeau
- SWARM, Maarten Isaäk de Heer
Friday, March 11
- CHURCH BURNING, FROID
- DISSOLVE, Tatsuru Arai
- PREACHADRAWSRAMBLAS, Kofi O
- NOCTURNO, David Arango-Valencia
- BABEL, Roman Gomes
- THE VOID, Audri Phillips, Steve Roach
- GRANDMAS HOUSE, David Gardener
- COSMIC UROBOROS, C4RT0-KASHMIR, Ena Eno
- OKHÓTSKOYE MÓRE, TIND
Saturday, March 12
- ENTROPIE, Benjamin Carrier, Gabriel Longpré
- SÈMES, Nicolas Bouillot
- KINISIS-ISOTONE, Bar Rubinstein
- INSIDE THE CRIMSON CASTLE (AN ESCHER MULTIVERSE), Michael Rhoades
- DEMS-WITCHING STICKS, David Gardener, Dems
- ASTRO, Weidi Zhang, Weilu Ge
- GROWTH, Meisam Nemati
- LABYRINTH (SHORT), Sergey Prokofyev
SAT Fest
Film inside the Satosphère of Montreal's Société des arts technologiques.
Courtesy of the Société des arts technologiques
Price: $19.10 (taxes included)
Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
When: March 8 to 12, 2022; screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.