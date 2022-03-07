Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's SAT Fest Has Immersive Films You Can Watch In A 360° Dome Theatre This Week

Sit back, look up, and enjoy.

Films inside the Satosphère of Montreal's Société des arts technologiques.
Courtesy of the Société des arts technologiques

The 10th edition of Montreal's SAT Fest kicks off on March 8 with 48 immersive short films by artists from around the world.

Participants get to take in all the visuals from the floor of the Satosphère, the Société des arts technologiques' 360-degree, 13-metre high, 157-speaker dome theatre in downtown Montreal.

This year, the SAT promises a wide range of genres and experiences among festival submissions: "from graphic and narrative works, to musical, contemplative, strange or socially conscious productions."

SAT Fest will take place across five days, through March 12, with one-hour screenings consisting of about 10 two to 10-minute films, the society says.

A jury of "immersion artists and specialists" will present awards on the final night of the festival.

The complete program is below. Festival details are at the bottom of this article.

Tuesday, March 8

  • BAROQUEMOMENTS ON FIRE, Anabela Costa, Marco Testoni
  • THE JOURNEY, Brianna Amore
  • EÓN, Alejandro Casales
  • STRING THEORY, Simon Le Boggit
  • POLYDOMOUS, Janire Najera, 4Pi Productions, Mourad Bncr
  • CASSANDRE, Pablo Gracias, Anton Bdvs
  • 111 A-L, Jésus Baptista, Amadeo Savio
  • RUHKDOME, Audri Phillips, Keram Malicki-Sanchez
  • JACINTHE.XYZ, Sébastien Labrunie, Clément Putegnat
  • THE ORCHID AND THE BEE, Frances Adair McKenzie, Jelena Popovic

Wednesday, March 9

  • PHOSPHENE, Jeremy Oury, Ludovic Finck
  • THE AWAITED, FROID
  • FULLDOME TETRIS-POPCORN DROP, NEST Immersion
  • HAZE, Francisco Jose Hernandez Tapia
  • SYNTROPIE, Jules Roze
  • DOME ADVENTURE-MR.GREY, TSF
  • IQUITOS BIRD, Michael Gamböck
  • BANAL SHRINE, Janat Thiengsurin, Danuchet Wisaijorn
  • SUPREMATISM. THE DAY BEFORE, Sergey Prokofyev
  • FIELD OF REEDS, Bianca Shonee Arroyo-Kreimes

Thursday, March 10

  • GINÓFITAS, Victór Valentim
  • ARBASOAK; A GLIMPSE INTO THE WOODS, Martin Etxauri
  • AURORE MONTRÉAL-VIBRATION MAXIMALE, Pierre Lapointe
  • NOT IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND, Rebekkah Palov
  • MINING SEA, Claudio Bellini
  • INTRODUCTION À L'ÉCONOMÉTRIE, Lydia Yakonowsky
  • CAFÉ & CHAOS, TIND
  • TRANSIENT TOPOLOGIES, MONOCOLOR
  • SILKROADIA, Fusako Baba
  • NOS ABYSSES, Marc-Olivier Comeau
  • SWARM, Maarten Isaäk de Heer

Friday, March 11

  • CHURCH BURNING, FROID
  • DISSOLVE, Tatsuru Arai
  • PREACHADRAWSRAMBLAS, Kofi O
  • NOCTURNO, David Arango-Valencia
  • BABEL, Roman Gomes
  • THE VOID, Audri Phillips, Steve Roach
  • GRANDMAS HOUSE, David Gardener
  • COSMIC UROBOROS, C4RT0-KASHMIR, Ena Eno
  • OKHÓTSKOYE MÓRE, TIND

Saturday, March 12

  • ENTROPIE, Benjamin Carrier, Gabriel Longpré
  • SÈMES, Nicolas Bouillot
  • KINISIS-ISOTONE, Bar Rubinstein
  • INSIDE THE CRIMSON CASTLE (AN ESCHER MULTIVERSE), Michael Rhoades
  • DEMS-WITCHING STICKS, David Gardener, Dems
  • ASTRO, Weidi Zhang, Weilu Ge
  • GROWTH, Meisam Nemati
  • LABYRINTH (SHORT), Sergey Prokofyev

SAT Fest

Film inside the Satosph\u00e8re of Montreal's Soci\u00e9t\u00e9 des arts technologiques.

Film inside the Satosphère of Montreal's Société des arts technologiques.

Courtesy of the Société des arts technologiques

Price: $19.10 (taxes included)

Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

When: March 8 to 12, 2022; screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Website


Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...