News
A Scaffolding Collapse At A Quebec Factory Has Killed 2 People
It took days for rescue crews to reach them both.
A tragic accident at the Domtar factory in Windsor, Quebec, has claimed the lives of two workers who were trapped under collapsed scaffolding.
Yan Baillargeon and Hugo Paré were found dead under the debris, according to Domtar and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Second Worker Found at Windsor Mill https://t.co/7x786MorsU https://t.co/i2pYkskfCZ— Domtar (@Domtar) 1635435805.0
The collapse occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26. A third worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Domtar said.
"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families of Mr. Paré and Mr. Baillargeron and to the colleagues affected by this tragic accident," the company wrote in a Twitter post.
The SQ and CNESST are investigating the incident.