Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Actor Danny Glover Was Spotted At A Montreal Restaurant

Glover, famous for his roles in the "Lethal Weapon" movies, "Angels in the Outfield" and "The Color Purple," made a stop at Kwizinn Verdun.

Senior Editor
American actor Danny Glover at Kwizinn Verdun.

American actor Danny Glover at Kwizinn Verdun.

Courtesy of Kwizinn Verdun

Actor Danny Glover made a stop in Haitian restaurant Kwizinn Verdun on Friday, March 18, much to the delight of employees and customers.

According to Kwizinn owner, Chef Mike Lafaille, Glover was "super nice" and willing to take photos with fans inside the restaurant.

He ordered the grilled sea bass and apparently "loved it," the chef said.

American actor Danny Glover with standing among employees in Haitian restaurant Kwizinn Verdun.American actor Danny Glover with standing among employees in Haitian restaurant Kwizinn Verdun.Courtesy of Kwizinn Verdun

Glover is famous for his roles in the Lethal Weapon movies, The Color Purple and, especially among '90s kids, Angels in the Outfield.

He told Lafaille that he was in Montreal for a shoot, but it's unclear for how long.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...