Actor Danny Glover Was Spotted At A Montreal Restaurant
Actor Danny Glover made a stop in Haitian restaurant Kwizinn Verdun on Friday, March 18, much to the delight of employees and customers.
According to Kwizinn owner, Chef Mike Lafaille, Glover was "super nice" and willing to take photos with fans inside the restaurant.
He ordered the grilled sea bass and apparently "loved it," the chef said.
American actor Danny Glover with standing among employees in Haitian restaurant Kwizinn Verdun.Courtesy of Kwizinn Verdun
Glover is famous for his roles in the Lethal Weapon movies, The Color Purple and, especially among '90s kids, Angels in the Outfield.
He told Lafaille that he was in Montreal for a shoot, but it's unclear for how long.