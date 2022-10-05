An Elite Breakdance Competition Takes Place Thursday In Montreal & It’s Free To Attend
Red Bull BC One's Canadian Cypher is back!
Montreal is about to get a sweet dose of Step Up as Red Bull's BC One breakdancing cypher returns this fall. The breaking competition is recognized as the most prestigious in the world — showcasing some vibrant and next-level talent from across the country in a series of events. On October 6, the Canadian season officially kicks off with regional qualifiers in Montreal at Bain Mathieu in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.
"This competition will showcase established and emerging talent from the Canadian breaking community and give them a chance to be seen on the world stage," Red Bull BC One said in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
The best of the best breakdancers from the Montreal scene will be ready to show off their electrifying moves in a number of dance duels that will take place at this year's event. The dance competition is completely free and open to all members of the public.
The Canadian Cypher will kick off at the qualifying event in Montreal. Three judges, one Red Bull BC One All-Star, and two local legends will then select a top 16. From there, the panel will continue to judge the battle rounds.
The top four b-boys and top two b-girls from the Montreal qualifying event will then compete in the national finals in Toronto against wildcard selections on October 15. The breakdancing doesn't end there though. The winner of the final in the 6ix will then head on down to compete for the ultimate title at the Red Bull BC One World Final in none other than New York City.
Red Bull BC One Qualifier Competition
Price: Free to attend
When: October 6, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Where: Bain Mathieu — 2915 rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
