12 Things To Do In Montreal For The First Weekend Of October

There are two Oktoberfest celebrations happening this weekend. 🍻

Montreal's Parade Phénoménale 2019. Right: Gardens of Light 2022 at the Montreal Botanical Garden.

Montreal's Parade Phénoménale 2019. Right: Gardens of Light 2022 at the Montreal Botanical Garden.

October, is that you already? The leaves have started to change colour, the weather is cooler and the spooky season has begun.

Fall activities are kicking off across Montreal to mark the new month: from a music festival to a craft market, a parade with extravagant costumes and, of course, lots of opportunities for beer drinking to warm up your heart.

So, where will you go first?

Adopt A Furry Friend

Price: Free to attend (adoption fees range from $1,300 to $1,500 to cover the cost of travel and care of dogs)

When: October 1 to October 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: Boutique Pattes — 1862 boul. des Sources, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: The Critter Whisperers Society x Passion for Paws x Boutique Pattes D'amore is hosting an adoption event this weekend where you just might meet your furry soulmate. The rescue dogs are from Lebanon and are all vaccinated and microchipped. Guests will also be able to enjoy a selection of homemade Montreal-based products and take advantage of discounts at the shop.

Attend Oktoberfest At Marché Atwater 

Cost: Free to attend

When: October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Atwater Market, 138, ave. Atwater

Why You Should Go: You can discover beer from 15 local breweries during the festivities, which also include a pumpkin-decorating activity, musical performances and food stalls.

Play Dress-Up At Parade Phénoménale

Cost: Free-to-attend

When: October 2, meet at 1 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m.

Where: Parc Lahaie, 4921, boul. Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: This Sunday, throw on your boldest, most colourful costume at Montreal's free community-based parade and street party, Phénomenale. The cheers from participants promise to be as loud as the music, and the street performances as extravagant as the outfits.

Go Admire The Lights At The Botanical Garden

Price: $16.50 for Montreal residents and $22 for non-residents.

When: Until October 31

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.

Why You Should Go: The Botanical Garden is glowing once more for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon." The finale at the Chinese Garden is mesmerizing.

Try The Beers At Messorem's Oktoberfest 

Cost: Free to attend

When: From September 30 to October 2

Where: Messorem Bracitorium, 2233, rue Pitt

Why You Should Go: For this special occasion, the team of Mitch Deli is joining forces with the popular brewery. You'll be able to pair your ales with a special Oktoberfest-inspired meal.

Party At La Ronde's 18+ Techno Nights

Cost:

  • $39.99 for one person
  • $21.74 for parking

Where: La Ronde, 22, ch. Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène

When: September 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags park is hosting one last 18+ only techno-themed nights this weekend! You can explore the amusement park at night, hop on the rollercoasters without waiting in gigantic lines full of kids and listen to techno DJ sets.

Watch An Immersive Circus Cabaret With Your Favourite Person

Cost: From $49.50 to $99.18

When:

  • September 30, 8 p.m. (French)
  • October 1, 2 p.m. (English)
  • October 1, 8 p.m. (French)
  • October 2, 2 p.m. (French)

Where: Studio Cabaret, Théâtre Saint-Denis, 1594, rue Saint-Denis

Why You Should Go: Mixing acrobatics, theatre, dance and multimedia, this play tells the story of a foreigner who has relocated to Montreal for love. Even though his relationship doesn't work out, he falls in love with the vibrant city.

Dance The Day Away At Piknic Électronik

Price: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event

When: October 1 and 2, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Address Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: The last Sunday boozy gathering of the year at Parc Jean-Drapeau will take place on October 9, which means it's almost the end of the season for the weekly Montreal electronic summer party. There are two piknics happening this weekend, with headliner DJ Cri on Saturday and VTSS on Sunday.

Stop By The Quartier des Spectacles To See La Fête du Quartier

Cost: Free

When: October 2, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Esplanade Tranquille, Quartier des Spectacles

Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a chill yet entertaining day downtown, you can attend La Fête du Quartier this Saturday. Expect to see acrobatics, opera, concerts, circus performances and visual arts.

Party One Last Time At The Jardins Gamelin

Cost: Free to attend

When: October 2 from 5 p.m.

Where: Jardins Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri

Why You Should Go: This summer venue downtown is holding a closing dance party and BBQ this weekend, with "Rapmommies" DJs Kelly and Franswag. This is your last chance to visit the popular summer venue until next year.

Go Shopping At The Marché Libre Cours

Cost: Free to attend

When: October 1 and 2, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Lespacemaker, 2875, rue Hochelaga

Why You Should Go: About 50 artisans and artists, including ceramists, jewellers, illustrators, blacksmiths and tattoo artists, will show off their work at this public market. There will also be live music.

Discover Emerging Talents At Pop International Music Festival

Cost: A discovery pass is $207.66 for general admission or $99 for students. You can also pay to attend individual concerts. A few events are free to attend.

When: From September 28 to October 2

Where: Several locations across the city.

Why You Should Go: Pop Montreal is back for five days of music, film, panels and workshops. More than 200 emerging local and international artists will be performing in over 20 venues across Montreal.

