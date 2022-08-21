Downtown Montreal Will Host An Urban Culture Fest With Live Street Art & Breakdance Battles
Spray paint meets sports in Place des Arts. 🎤🏀
Downtown Montreal is hosting a massive celebration of urban culture next month. From September 2 to 4, visitors to Places des Arts can catch rap performances, breakdance battles, live street art and a basketball tournament for free at Distrix Festival.
Two on-site bars will serve drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while people take in the spectacle.
Friday afternoon kicks off with Beaux Dégats graffiti competition at 5 p.m. You can watch teams make art around a chosen theme, from design to completion, and then vote on which one you like best. The creativity continues at 4 p.m. the following day with live street art out in the open.
On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., you can catch three hours of breakdancing, from qualifiers to finals. It's the "ultimate meeting between art and sport," writes Distrix.
Meanwhile, three-on-three basketball games will be taking place throughout the weekend with 10-minute matches and non-stop music, including a dunk contest.
No dogs are allowed on the festival site (except for guide dogs). Free parking is available downtown from Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., but if you can't find a spot there are nearby paid options in Place des Arts or Complexe Desjardins.
Distrix Festival
When: September 2 to 4
Where: Place des Festivals
Cost: Free