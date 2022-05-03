Bell Technical Solutions Is Hiring Across Quebec & They Have Hundreds Of Positions Open
Start your career as a field service technician.
It isn't easy to find a job that ticks all the boxes, especially if you're looking for something that’s technical, gets you out from behind a desk, is the right kind of challenging and also comes with plenty of benefits.
If this sounds familiar, you might find the perfect job as a field service technician with Bell Technical Solutions. Right now, there are hundreds of these roles available all across Quebec for those who love problem-solving and working with their hands.
Field service technicians are in charge of installing and servicing residential phone lines, internet and Fibe TV. People with all sorts of experience are welcome to apply, and successful candidates undergo paid training to learn everything they need to troubleshoot and solve complex telecommunications issues.
Courtesy of Bell Technical Solutions
Bell Technical Solutions is looking for people who are interested in building their careers, enjoy working independently and like getting outdoors. A driver's license is a must-have for this role, as is the ability to distinguish colours, climb ladders and lift up to 70 pounds.
Courtesy of Bell Technical Solutions
Dedicated to distinguishing itself from the competition, Bell Technical Solutions is committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace with plenty of opportunities for professional development and advancement.
Field service technicians get fair and competitive salaries, progressive wage increases, health and dental coverage, mental health support, employee discounts and more. If your application is successful, you'll also get a laptop and phone.
Courtesy of Bell Technical Solutions
So, if you’re passionate about technology, handiwork and being a part of an innovative workforce, check out the Bell Technical Solutions career page to learn more and apply.
To find out more about working with Bell Technical Solutions, visit their website.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.