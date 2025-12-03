Air Transat pilots could go on strike this month and holiday flights may be affected
Passengers should start thinking of a backup plan.
If you've got an Air Transat flight booked for the holidays, you might want to start thinking about a Plan B.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing Air Transat pilots, announced today that 99% of participating pilots voted to authorize a strike. With 98% of eligible pilots casting ballots, they now have the power to call a work stoppage as soon as the law allows
Here's what you need to know.
When the strike could start
The vote gives the pilots' Master Executive Council the authority to call a strike once legally permitted, which could happen as soon as the morning of December 10. That date marks the end of a mandatory 21-day cooling-off period that began when both sides left conciliation on November 18.
After December 10, the union can issue a 72-hour strike notice, or Air Transat management could impose a lockout.
Why pilots are pushing for a strike
According to Captain Bradley Small, chair of the Air Transat Master Executive Council, pilots are frustrated with working under a collective agreement that hasn't been updated since 2015.
"The 98% participation rate alone demonstrates the depth of frustration among our members, who are tired of flying under a decade-old and outdated collective agreement," Small said in a statement.
Pilots are demanding better job security, improved working conditions, updated compensation that reflects current industry standards, and enhanced quality of life. Negotiations have been ongoing since January 2025, but the union says progress has been slow and unproductive.
What Air Transat passengers should do
For now, no strike notice has been filed, and Air Transat operations continue as planned. However, the airline is allowing customers to make changes, as per an update posted on their website:
- Passengers can cancel or modify their bookings according to their fare class terms.
- If a strike is called and flights are cancelled, Air Transat says it will help customers return to their point of origin.
- This includes rebooking on the next available flight within 48 hours of the original departure time or providing refunds for unused portions of trips.
With December 10 falling right in the middle of peak holiday travel season, a potential strike could disrupt plans for thousands of travellers heading south or returning home for the holidays. If you have Air Transat flights booked this month, keep a close eye on updates and consider having backup options ready.
This article is adapted from "Les pilotes d'Air Transat ont voté pour une grève ce mois-ci et voici quoi savoir" which was published on Narcity Quebec.