Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Billie Eilish's Montreal Show Was Postponed & We're Not Feeling Happier Than Ever About It

The artist shared this news on her Instagram story.

Staff Writer
Billie Eilish's Montreal Show Was Postponed & We're Not Feeling Happier Than Ever About It
@billieeilish | Instagram

If you had tickets to Billie Eilish's Montreal show on February 15, we've got some bad news to share with you...

On January 25, the American artist posted an Instagram story letting fans know that her upcoming shows in Montreal and Toronto "need to be postponed due to local guidelines," which she reminded people are "there to keep everyone safe."

@billieeilish | Instagram

During a press conference on Tuesday, Premier François Legault announced that concert halls and theatres in Quebec are allowed to reopen as of February 7, but will only be able to operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people.

Eilish's show was set to take place at the Bell Centre, which has a capacity of 15,000 seats, so it's likely that too many tickets have already been sold in order to respect this new 500 people maximum regulation.

But no need to worry, the show will go on — just at a later date. On her Instagram story, Eilish said "We’ll share details on the rescheduled dates soon, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates." So, you're locked in for the rescheduled Happier Than Ever world tour concert in Montreal if you already snagged your tickets.

This news may not make you feel Happier Than Everlike the name of the Grammy award winner's newest album — but you'll still get to see her perform live eventually. For now, you'll just have to keep listening to her angelic voice through your headphones.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Legault Elaborated On The Quebec Tax For The Unvaccinated

The 600,000 unvaccinated people will receive a call from the government.

OFF_TLMEP | Twitter

Premier François Legault recently announced that unvaccinated Quebecers are going to be charged a "significant" fee if they refuse to get at least their first dose in the next few weeks unless they have a medical reason not to.

On Sunday, January 16, Legault appeared on the Quebec TV show on Tout le monde en parle to discuss the new "health contribution" that non-vaccinated adults will be required to pay.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Going To Charge Unvaccinated Adults A 'Significant' Tax

If they refuse to get at least one dose in the upcoming weeks.

François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

During a press conference on Tuesday, January 11, Premier François Legault announced that unvaccinated Quebecers over the age of 18 will soon be charged a "significant" fee if they refuse to get at least their first dose in the next few weeks.

The premier said the 10% of unvaccinated adults in Quebec are causing a strain on the province’s health network.

Keep Reading Show less

Dr. Horacio Arruda Is Reportedly Resigning

Premier François Legault is expected to announce this news during a press conference on Tuesday.

François Legault | Facebook

According to various sources, Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s public health director, sent in his letter of resignation on January 10.

In an alleged letter addressed to Premier François Legault shared by LaPresse, Dr. Arruda wrote “recent commentary about the credibility of our opinions and on our scientific rigour have undoubtedly caused a certain erosion of public trust."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Opposition Politicians Are Calling Out Legault's Accountability During The 5th Wave

"Democracy is an essential service!" said Dominique Anglade.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois | Twitter, Dominique Anglade | Twitter

High-profile Quebec politicians Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Dominique Anglade are both wondering why Premier François Legault isn't reconvening the National Assembly after the holidays despite the fact that Quebec is being battered by the fifth wave of COVID-19.

Considering the situation, the two politicians from separate parties want to get to work and called out the premier for seemingly shirking his responsibilities as premier.

Keep Reading Show less