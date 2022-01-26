Billie Eilish's Montreal Show Was Postponed & We're Not Feeling Happier Than Ever About It
The artist shared this news on her Instagram story.
If you had tickets to Billie Eilish's Montreal show on February 15, we've got some bad news to share with you...
On January 25, the American artist posted an Instagram story letting fans know that her upcoming shows in Montreal and Toronto "need to be postponed due to local guidelines," which she reminded people are "there to keep everyone safe."
During a press conference on Tuesday, Premier François Legault announced that concert halls and theatres in Quebec are allowed to reopen as of February 7, but will only be able to operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people.
Eilish's show was set to take place at the Bell Centre, which has a capacity of 15,000 seats, so it's likely that too many tickets have already been sold in order to respect this new 500 people maximum regulation.
But no need to worry, the show will go on — just at a later date. On her Instagram story, Eilish said "We’ll share details on the rescheduled dates soon, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates." So, you're locked in for the rescheduled Happier Than Ever world tour concert in Montreal if you already snagged your tickets.
This news may not make you feel Happier Than Ever — like the name of the Grammy award winner's newest album — but you'll still get to see her perform live eventually. For now, you'll just have to keep listening to her angelic voice through your headphones.
